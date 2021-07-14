West Island Round-Up

Pointe ClaireAGREEMENT TO MERGE YMCA FACILITIES WITH CITY:Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere and the president and CEO of the YMCAs of Quebec, Stéphane Vaillancourt, announced that steps are underway to create a partnership that will partially merge Pointe-Claire and YMCA activities and facilities.The idea is to improve the city’s sports, leisure and community development services for the benefit of Pointe-Claire and West Island residents while maintaining the YMCA’s current programming. “The YMCA in Pointe-Claire has been offering West Island citizens a wide range of activities for 33 years, allowing people of all ages to have fun and thrive. Our shared goal is to maintain the service offer for our community. We’ve been in discussions with the YMCA for several months now to find ways to help the organization pursue its activities. This partnership is also part of our future vision to improve our service offer to the population in the city’s north sector and the entire community,” Belvedere said. “We’re very pleased with the discussions that we’ve had about a potential partnership with the city that would allow us not only to maintain the site’s community and sports vocation, but also to work together in serving the community. It’s an agreement that will benefit everyone, and we’re really thrilled to be able to continue to have an impact in the West Island through our community programs and the physical activities that complement what the city has to offer,” Vaillancourt said.As part of the partnership agreement in development, the YMCA-owned building, located at 230 Brunswick Boulevard will be transferred to the City of Pointe-Claire. Discussions are also underway about shared building space and transitioning some of the YMCA’s activities to the city. According to the city and the YMCA, the goal is to optimize services offered to residents. The details of the agreement will be announced following a special general assembly of the YMCA and a special meeting of the Pointe-Claire city council at the end of July.
KirklandCHARLES FROSST PROJECT DEVELOPMENT MEETING: The town announced out that on June 22, “area residents neighboring the Charles E. Frosst site, were invited to attend the virtual unveiling of the outcome of the citizens’ participatory planning process initiated in the fall of 2019 to develop a vision for the Charles E. Frosst site located in Kirkland’s Lacey-Green area. During this process, area residents were called to elect among themselves, eight of their neighbors to represent them on the task force entrusted with developing this vision. The task force also included two representatives of the owner of the site and two representatives of the Town of Kirkland.” Mayor Michel Gibson told the meeting he wished “to highlight the excellent work of all those who collaborated on this project, starting with the eight area residents who, I am told, managed to represent their neighborhood on the task force and voiced your opinions, throughout this eighteen-month process.” He added that “this citizen involvement in redeveloping a former industrial site — a first in Kirkland — enriched the collective reflection and ultimately produced a global vision that is true to the Town’s values and that meets the needs of the Kirkland community, in particular, those of our seniors”, adding that “We are very proud of the outcome of this important work of collaboration. We look forward to our continued collaboration with each and every one of you in making the vision you developed for the Charles E. Frosst site become a reality.” The town announcement added that residents are “invited to follow the progress of the Charles E. Frosst project and to view the June 22 virtual presentation in its entirety now available on the Town’s website at www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca under the tab Sustainable Development/Major Development Projects/Charles-E. Frosst Site.”
DorvalFUNDS FOR HOMES WITH FOUNDATION CRACKS: The city recently announced that “with the objective of revitalizing residential areas, the City of Dorval recently adopted a new by-law to implement the Rénovation Québec program for residences with cracked foundations, which includes new measures allowing for the improvement of the quality of buildings. In cooperation with the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), the assistance program aims to help owners of eligible buildings whose foundations have cracks due to their subsidence. The grant awarded is equivalent to two-thirds of the cost of eligible work, up to a maximum of $12,500. The total cost of eligible work must be at least $7,500 per building. Eligible projects are those that are necessary to restore the foundations and correct other building components that have been damaged by movement of the foundations. The causes must be linked to the condition of the soil and not a construction defect or failure. For more details, go to ville.dorval.qc.ca or call the Urban Planning Department at 514 633-4125.”
Dollard des OrmeauxMAGIC SHOW: The city announced that magician Miguel Gosselin from Animations Showtime will be performing a one-hour family show for DDO residents at Dollard-des-Ormeaux Park 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 18. He performed July 11 as well. “To participate, you must be a resident of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and register online in advance. There is no assigned seating. First come, first served. Each reservation is for a family of four people. If there are six people in the family, you will have to fill out two forms to obtain two separate reservations. We also invite you to bring your own chair. The form to reserve your seat can be found at ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/online-services/event-registration/magic-show/. Please note that sanitary rules, including social distancing, must be respected at all times during the show. In case of rain, the show will be inside the Civic Centre.”
BeaconsfieldLDD MOTH CATERPILLAR INFESTATION: The city pointed out that “the mild temperatures we had this winter and the dry, hot spring have strongly contributed to the LDD moth caterpillar infestation on the island of Montreal and several regions of Quebec. For trees that are already infested with caterpillars, there are few remedies other than time. The caterpillars will go into their cocoons in mid-July to emerge at the end of the month as adult moths. The City is not taking action to control caterpillars on public property (parks, green spaces, etc.) However, our area will be closely monitored in order to plan for actions that may be needed over the next few years. Avoid touching caterpillars with your hands. Although they are harmless to humans and pets, their hairs can irritate your skin or even cause certain people to have an allergic reaction.”
