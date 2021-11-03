West Island Round-Up

Dorval
FLU VACCINATION: The city announced that “seasonal flu vaccination will be offered at the City of Dorval from November 25 to 28 at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 Lakeshore Drive), according to the following schedule: Wednesday to Friday: Between noon and 8 p.m., Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday: Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations will be given by appointment only. Appointments can be made using the CLIC SANTÉ platform. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 514 630-2123 for assistance.
Pointe ClaireCELEBRATING WASTE REDUCTION ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The city recently marked Quebec Waste Reduction Week, from Oct. 23 to 31, and celebrated “the commitment of its citizens to sustainable development, for the [betterment] of current and future generations. In its 2020 waste management report for the Island of Montréal, Pointe-Claire surpassed the government’s waste recovery targets. Pointe-Claire recovered 78% of its recyclables and bulky items as well as construction and renovation waste, surpassing the government’s 70% target. For the recovery of organic waste, Pointe-Claire again surpassed the government’s target of 60%, with a result of 66%. These impressive results demonstrate how important environmental protection and proper waste sorting are to Pointe-Claire citizens. These recovery percentages are calculated by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal by estimating the percentage of waste recovered out of the total waste produced. Due to the pandemic, the quantity of landfill waste on the Island of Montréal increased by 3%, while the percentage was 1.2% for Pointe-Claire, where landfill tonnage has steadily decreased over the last decade. We congratulate the community and encourage everyone to continue their efforts, at home, at the grocery store, at work and at school, by properly sorting waste and reducing the quantity at the source. Once again this year, the City pursued its efforts to support citizens’ commitment, in particular by renewing the grant for reusable hygiene products, adding recycling bins in municipal buildings for disposable security equipment and creating the Environment and Sustainable Development Advisory Committee.”
PROPERTY DISPOSITION: Nova Scotia-based Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust recently announced that it has “entered into an agreement to sell a 50 percent non-managing interest in its Pointe-Claire, Quebec Customer Fulfilment Centre, to Nexus REIT for a total purchase price of $98.2 million, including the purchaser’s assumption of $61.5 million mortgage financing related to the property. Due diligence conditions have been waived for Crombie to enter into a joint operation with a subsidiary of Nexus and closing is scheduled to occur in December 2021. Crombie will continue to manage the property via a property management agreement with Empire Company Limited , who will operate their Quebec Voilà par IGA e-commerce platform out of this facility. “We are pleased with this transaction as it speaks to the quality of our retail-related industrial portfolio and our attractiveness as a partner in completing joint arrangements where Crombie retains both an ownership interest and ongoing property management,” said Don Clow, President and CEO. “Crombie continues to access multiple sources of capital, and remains committed to a strong and improving balance sheet. The net proceeds from the partial interest sale will primarily be used to support our continued investment in Empire-related initiatives and our development program as we continue to focus on creating an optimal asset mix of grocery-anchored retail combined with mixed-use residential, and retail-related industrial properties in Canada’s top urban markets.”
KirklandDOG PARK: The city announced that the dog park was closed Oct. 22 “due to poor weather conditions and for safety reasons. When open, the park allows canine citizens to get rid of some of their pent up energy and run freely as well as socialize with other dogs in a fenced-in exercise area. The dog park is located in des Bénévoles Park. Note that the dog’s owner or guardian must be with their animal inside the dog park and never leave without him. The rules and regulations that must be followed inside the dog park are set out in By-law GEN-5 and are posted at both entrances to the exercise area. The dog park is located in the south-west section of the Bénévoles Park, bordering the service road north of Highway 40. You can get there from Jean-Yves Street or from the park’s parking lot.”
CAKE PANS: The library is “offering a collection of cake pans that can be borrowed. Over 20 unique cake pans are available. The cake pans are borrowed in the same way books are, i.e. they can be reserved and borrowed for a period of three weeks. The available cake pans include: Guitar, Enchanted castle, Car cruiser 3-D, Football, Pirate ship, Sport jersey, Pony, Letters and numbers, Paw print, Star, Lightning McQueen, Mickey Mouse, Musical note, Butterfly, Gingerbread man, Spiderman, Wagon train, and Bundt pan. Whether you wish to bake as a family, celebrate a birthday or special event, or if you simply want to impress your friends and family with a unique cake, don’t hesitate to borrow a cake pan and transform yourself into a great baker!For more info: http://biblioweb.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?p=&v=ea2b8075-c18a-4780-b0ce-e807fd8ca3ef&language=ang#.
BeaconsfieldMORE SEATING AT LIBRARY: The city announced that, as of the week of Oct. 27, more seating is available at the library. “Individual workspaces [are available] without reservation, open to all,” an announcement says. “A workspace for two people [is available] with reservation for library members.” For more information, call 514 428-4460 or check www.beaconsfieldbiblio.ca/client/en_GB/english.
Dollard des OrmeauxSUNNYBROOKE WORK: The city is advising residents to plan travel on Sunnybrooke Boulevard, as it is completely closed between Ceres and Gouin for two more weekends for REM-related work, from Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 1 a.m. Nov. 5 to 8 and Nov. 12 to 15. The construction information for the two weekends is that “the work consists of building the diaphragms that will form the joints between the slabs of the future overpass deck. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to circulate on the west side of the obstruction.”
