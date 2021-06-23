West Island Round-Up

Dollard des OrmeauxRELIEF FOR FIRE VICTIMS: The city announced that it is “currently collaborating with the administration of the buildings, the Red Cross, the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal and local, non-profit organizations to find long-term solutions for the” victims of the recent Brunswick Blvd. fire. “For those who wish to help, financial donations are mostly needed. Partage-Action has put in place a Neighbours Relief Fund dedicated to the fire victims. To make a donation, visit communityshares.ca. Regarding food donations, there’s the West Island Mission (www.wimmoi.org), On Rock Ministries (onrock.org), and the West Island Assistance Fund (fdoi.org). For clothing donations, there’s also the West Island Assistance Fund (fdoi.org). Due to COVID-19, furniture donations cannot be accepted. “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support by our residents and our local non-profit organizations,” Mayor Alex Bottausci said. “Our focus right now is helping the fire victims in any way we can. I thank the West Island non-profit organizations for their partnership in finding solutions for our residents.”
Pierrefonds15 YEAR OLD STRUCK BY CAR DIES: On Thursday morning, a 15-year-old girl named Anjelica John was struck by a car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She passed away Friday morning, Montreal police confirmed. According to Montreal police, the accident occurred at the corner of Lalande Blvd. and Saraguay St. in Pierrefonds. It happened around 8:30 am. Witnesses to the incident told police that the car was going west on Lalande Blvd. before the driver lost control of the vehicle. The 59-year-old behind the wheel struck a hydro pole and then John The driver also collided with an oncoming car driven by a 66-year-old woman. The 59-year-old driver who hit John had some minor injuries and was treated for shock. But the other driver did not sustain any injuries. An inspection is being conducted on the vehicle that struck John. Montreal police still haven’t figured out the cause of the fatal crash. But John’s death has led her family and community to demand safer traffic-calming measures. This week, Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s traffic committee is expected to meet to discuss the accident that led to John’s death.
DorvalJET’S FLIGHT 25 EVENT: The city announced that the Jet’s Flight 25 musical celebration drive-in event, for city residents, will take place June 25, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the P9 parking lot at YUL (Trudeau Airport). “Wanting to celebrate the much-anticipated summer events but forced to adapt to the ever-changing winds of the soon-to-end pandemic, the City wanted to create a fun event while respecting the sanitary guidelines,” says a Dorval statement. “It goes without saying that this journey wouldn’t be quite as fun without our super pilot, Captain Jet, who promises to lead and entertain with his usual comical attitude and pizzazz. Get ready to be swayed by Hugo Lapointe’s voluptuous mix of jazz, latin, and swing, be dazzled by the brilliant music of country sensation Vénonique Labbé, be wowed by the Hoops Duo’s circus prowess, and be taken away by the Boogie Wonder Band’s vibrant energy. This free event is one not to be missed!” For more information, go to www.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
Pointe ClaireDRIVE-IN EVENT FOR FÊTE NATIONALE AND CANADA DAY: The city announced that drive-in events will be taking place June 24 and July 1, “with eight drive-in presentations of street performances and eight drive-in movie showings.... All activities are free and will be held in Pointe-Claire. You will be informed of the locations for the activities when you make your reservation. Registration [began] Thursday, June 17, starting at noon.” For more information, go to www.pointe-claire.ca/en/news.
