Pointe Claire
UNION CONDEMNS COMPANY MOVE TO THE U.S.: The new year announcement that the company Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG), which owns the Pointe Claire based d’Industries Câbles d’acier was moving its base to the United States, the CSN (Confedration des syndicats nationaux) released a press statement this week denouncing the company’s inflexibility despite recent interventions from the provincial ministry of Economy and Innovation.
“In the last few weeks, BBRG has shown its true face as the ministry and Investment Quebec expressed interest in helping the enterprise remain in Quebec,” said FIM (Federal Manufacturing Industry) President Louis Bégin.
“There were several options for the company to develop their activities and stay in Pointe Claire and avoid moving.“There was even an interested buyer but BBRG rejected that as well as help from the Quebec government,” said Bégin. “This is worse than deplorable.”
Bégin feels that by the company’s decision to go to the U.S. “they are turning their backs on 145 families in Pointe Claire.” CSN President Dominique Daigneault noted that the move will make about 100 good paying jobs, ranging from 28 to 36$ an hour, disappear.
John Abbott CollegeMENTAL HEALTH COUNSELLING INCREASED: “Throughout the pandemic, the College has maintained its counselling and health & wellness services for students but more means of support for our community was deemed to be essential, given the recent increase in mental health difficulties,” said Debbie Cribb.
The Communications & Media Relations Officer for John Abbott College in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue was referring to the college’s counselling support for students in need. To help students in this time of pandemic and quarantine JAC has “acquired an additional counselling resource that is available 24/7 and 365 days/year.”
The cegep has partnered with Optima Global Health’s Empower Me program, “a confidential support service now available to JAC students. The program has a number of professionals including psychology, psychotherapy, social work, and nutrition, to name a few. Students can now call the toll-free number from anywhere in Canada or the US to be connected to a professional.”
DorvalCITY ENCOURAGES FOOD DRIVE PARTICIPATION: The city is encouraging its residents and other West Island municipalities to take part in this Saturday’s Miracle Montreal food drive. “Residents of Dorval and of the island of Montreal are invited to drop a non-perishable food item on their doorstep,” said Communication Officer Sebastien Gauthier. “Volunteers from the community will travel to collect these donations and redistribute them to those in need. There will be no door-to-door solicitation. Volunteers will simply collect donations on the doorstep.” The “contactless event” is taking place across the island of Montreal and Laval and “participants are asked to leave non-perishable goods on their front stoop by ten a..m. on Saturday.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for this worthy cause should go online via miraclemontreal.org.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
REM IMPACT REPORT: The city gave its residents an update on the REM light rail project noting that “work has begun to convert the Deux-Montagnes train line to the REM. The arrival of the REM will mean changes in the landscape. This is a closer look at one of the upcoming changes: the elimination of level crossings and the construction of viaducts.”
Level crossings are defined as “an intersection where a road, sidewalk, path or trail crosses railway tracks.”
There are a total of 17 level crossings currently along the proposed REM route in between “Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Laurent. When the old train for the Deux-Montagnes line went through one of these locations, the road, pedestrian and bicycle traffic was interrupted.”
The old level crossings will be replaced by nine new rail or road viaducts to replace the older structures, that will include “ a 1.6-km elevated structure in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro sector.”
For more information, visit rem.info
