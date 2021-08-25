West Island Round-Up

BeaconsfieldENCOURAGEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN MUNICIPAL POLITICS: The city posted a notice from the provincial Municipal Affairs ministry “inviting all those who are already involved in their community to think about the possibility of taking the leap into municipal politics. If you want to put your talents to even greater use in your municipality, represent the interests of the population and participate in decision-making, you probably have what it takes to apply. Learn more about it at jemepresente.gouv.qc.ca.”
Pointe-Claire
POINTE-CLAIRE VILLAGE CELEBRATES LOCAL MERCHANTS: Pointe-Claire village sprang to life on Saturday as the city and it’s merchants hosted a village wide street fair.The entire commercial strip on Lakeshore Road was blocked off from Cartier Avenue to Golf Avenue to allow for pedestrians to walk about and shop. Local merchants and artisans set up tables and racks on the sidewalks outside of the shops. Shoppers also enjoyed dining at local restaurants and a variety of street entertainment. “It is one of the first events that we have been able to host since Covid started,” Pointe-Claire Mayor, John Belvedere told The Suburban. “During these times we need to support our local businesses and I am grateful to our merchants, the city administration and residents for making this day possible.This is a fabulous annual event and is more important than ever this year to encourage people to come out to visit local merchants,” Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, said to The Suburban. “This event is a very tangible sign that things are getting better.”
Ile-BizardWOMEN OF HOPE BENEFIT FROM CAR SHOW: A vintage and muscle car show took place in the IGA parking lot located on the corner of Chevremont and Jacques-Bizard Boulevards in Île Bizard on Friday afternoon to raise funds for Women of Hope. Women of Hope’s mission is to educate, promote awareness, and provide hope and encouragement for individuals and families coping with breast cancer. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed soft rock music, a display of over 80 cars, a donation BBQ and refreshments. Women of Hope members circulated with ticket sales for a 50/50 cash draw.Car owners greeted attendees, sharing details of their custom work on the vehicles, some history and exchanged tips and tricks. “For the love of the cars, we get together a group of guys and gals to swap car stories,” Car show organizer Anthony De Luca told The Suburban. “Today we are doing a donation BBQ and a fifty-fifty raffle for Women of Hope. This year we were not able to do our annual event in February, so we did a virtual fundraiser. We were invited here today by the organizers of this show who wish to support Women of Hope to raise funds,” Women of Hope founder and president Domenica Venetico Giambattista said to The Suburban. Since 2007, Women of Hope has donated over $502,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Dollard des OrmeauxWEED CLEANING: The city announced Aug. 11 that over several weeks, it would be “carrying out a blitz of cleaning operations on the street curbs and sidewalks to get rid of the weeds. In order to provide the best possible service, it is important to avoid parking in the streets from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm.”
Dorval
FAKE CITY NOTICES: The city recently alerted residents that notices purporting to be from Dorval regarding hedges that allegedly violate the law are fake. “If you receive the notice, please ignore it, as it is not an official communication by the City of Dorval. The person who has written this notice and who is distributing it is not authorized to do so, nor are they to use the name and coordinates of the City.”
