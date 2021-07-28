West Island Round-Up

St-Anne de BellevueTOWN TO OPEN GYM IN HONOUR OF LATE 20 YEAR OLD ATHLETE: A family in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is raising funds to create an outdoor gym at Harpell Park for residents in honour of their son, Zacharie Richard, who died suddenly in his sleep at age 20 of a heart attack on June 5. Richard’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign on July 18th in order to raise funds for the memorial outdoor gym which will be named “Le gym à Zach.” The family is receiving strong community support in their fundraising initiative. Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa’s offered her full support as well to the family’s initiative saying “You can’t possibly say no to something like that.”They amassed more than half of their $48,000 goal in the first three days of the fundraising campaign. Richard’s death came as a shock to many, as he had been an avid athlete all of his life. He started training at McGill University’s outdoor gym on the Macdonald Campus in St-Anne-de-Bellevue four years ago, which is where he developed his love for outdoor training.”It is for this reason that we find that building the outdoor gym “Zach’s gym” in the heart of the town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the grounds of Harpell Park, is the best way to perpetuate his memory in the community where he grew up. Everyone will benefit while getting in shape, with a small thought for Zach.” Richard’s mother, Annette Vezina wrote. According to Vezina, Zach would always say, “You don’t need much to train or keep fit.” Prior to discovering McGill’s outdoor gym, Richard worked out at the John Abbott gym since age 14 and he often accompanied his mother to her training sessions.By studying fitness videos on YouTube, Richard developed exercise programs for his friends to help them develop and interest in their health. During the Covid lockdowns, Richard set up a gym in his parent’s garage to keep up with his training. He was just 18 years old when he biked 1,200-kilometres from Glacier National Park in Montana to Yellowstone National Park in Wyominga. The Richard’s family has been rooted in the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue community for over a century. According to Hawa, who attended Zacharie Richard’s funeral; people lined up for half an hour just to be able to give their condolences. “It touched the community very closely,” she said.
BeaconsfieldFORMULA E SETTLEMENT SHARE: A city announcement pointed out that a “$3 million out of court settlement was announced by the media in the case of the lawsuit filed by Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) against Mayor Valérie Plante and the municipal administration of Montreal. It should be noted that this amount is not borne solely by Montreal and a portion will be divided among all the related municipalities of the agglomeration of Montreal in proportion to their shares. As a result of this agreement, the City of Beaconsfield will pay an amount of $28,246.09 in settlement of this lawsuit filed following the cancellation of the 2018 and 2019 Formula E races by the Mayor of Montreal.”
WATER METER READING: The city announced that water meter readings are taking place from Aug. 2 to Sept. 30. “During this period, a representative of Compteurs Lecomte will take the annual reading of your meter. This is usually done from outside your home. If an indoor inspection is required, residents will be informed with a door hanger of the procedure to follow in order to do the water meter reading directly through the company’s website.”
KirklandFACEBOOK CLARIFICATION: The town released a statement that Kirkland “does not own, manage or have any control over Facebook pages or groups using the name ‘Kirkland’ for identification purposes, including, without limitation, ‘Kirkland Vibes’, ‘Kirkland Voice’, ‘Kirkland Dog Park Group’, ‘Kirkland Citizens Association’ and ‘Kirkland Artists Association’. Information disseminated on the Facebook platform other than on the Town of Kirkland’s official page found at www.facebook.com/VDKonline should not be interpreted as municipal information emanating from the Town of Kirkland. When in doubt, Kirkland citizens are urged to validate with the municipality any information about the Town of Kirkland, by email at communications@ville.kirkland.qc.ca or by phone at 514 694-4100.”
Pointe ClaireART UNDER THE OPEN SKY: The city announced that “this summer, art will continue to feature on Pointe Claire’s outdoor landscape. In addition to the artworks already dispersed throughout the city, one exhibition and three artistic marking projects will be added to the mix in various locations. In early July, a first artistic marking project saw the day on the path in Alexandre-Bourgeau Park running along Cartier Avenue by the artist Roadsworth. Entitled Sky Walk, this work painted directly on the ground covers some 465 m2. Two other artistic marking projects will be added in August in the space extending from the Bob-Birnie Arena to the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre, and in Valois Park. Citizens will be able to watch the artists in action. These ephemeral art projects are an invitation for discovery, as passers-by have the opportunity to come into direct contact with the artwork, and to talk to the creators. These exchanges foster a deeper understanding and enable everyone to appropriate the works that will inhabit their landscape in the day to day. Painted on the ground, these works are referred to as “ephemeral” because they last only as long as the environment permits, sooner or later disappearing under the impact of foot traffic and the weather. Roadsworth, a Montrealer, has a long track record of urban art and his work has been shown all over the world. In addition to the path in Alexandre-Bourgeau Park, you will be able to experience his work in the space between the Aquatic Centre and the Bob-Birnie Arena. The project in Valois Park will be produced in collaboration with MU, known in particular for their urban murals and cultural mediation initiatives. Art is also the order of the day at Edgewater Park, in the form of an outdoor photo exhibition, with artists Hua Jin and James Nizam, both of whom were featured at the Stewart Hall Art Gallery in 2019. Five panels offer an opportunity to discover another facet of the work of these artists, whose works are part of the City’s permanent collection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.