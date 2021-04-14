West Island Round-Up

Pierrefonds-RoxboroAJOI’S HALTE-TRANSITION PROGRAM GROWS:Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (AJOI) and Ricochet announced the extension of the Halte-Chaleur West Island’s activities and modified the name of the shelter to Halte-Transition which continues to operate at 5100 avenue Château Pierrefonds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The Halte-Transition will continue to welcome people experiencing homelessness and residential instability until June 30, 2021, with extended hours each day from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. The centre will continue to provide a welcoming place for beneficiaries to receive hot meals and beverages, take a shower, rest, wash their clothes and warm up. The centre is adding five additional beds and will now accommodate 20 people per night. An added focus on supporting beneficiaries in their search for housing and their social reintegration efforts will also be integrated into the centre’s activities.
“The extension of our activities is possible thanks to the funding granted by the federal program Reaching Home as well as the support of Centraide of Greater Montreal. AJOI and Ricochet (Hébergement / Homes) invite their partners and the community to share the information so that together we can continue our fight against homelessness in the West Island.” AJOI Director, Tania Charron said in a statement. A computer with wireless internet is made available for visitors to search for employment, accommodation and other suitable use.
The first of its kind in the West Island, Halte-Transition opened last December and by the number of visitors, has proved the importance and relevance of the resource that it provides. From Dec 19th -March 31st the center was visited 972 times by 72 beneficiaries. 1270 meals were served. “The significant use of the halte services this winter demonstrates what we have been saying since 2013. It also demonstrates the extent of the homelessness issue in the West Island. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.” Charron told The Suburban. “It is therefore with the objective of continuing to meet the multiple needs of this population that we will maintain our various services throughout the coming months.” Charron said. The centre also provides a shuttle service that circulates in the West Island between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., to provide transport for people who need help getting to the center.
DorvalPUPPET THEATRE: The city announced that the shadow 30-minute puppet theatre show, via Zoom and in French, Lettres de la ville-peinture, takes place from Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m., to Wednesday, April 21, at noon. “Between dreams and reality, through drawings and shadows, Lettres de la ville-peinture is a journey into the imaginary and mysterious world of a little boy with a rather strange idea,” says the announcement. “The show invites the audience to a poetic encounter where theatre and graphics are combined. It is an invitation to dive into an imaginary universe populated by drawings, objects, shadows, and video projections.th stuffed toy puppets and encourage children to go home and make up their own stories. Because felicity is a synonym of happiness.” Admission is $5 per Zoom link, and tickets can be purchased at www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/leisure-and-culture/page/online-ticket-service. The show is presented by the Conseil des arts de Montréal en tournée and the City of Dorval.
KirklandVALEO PHARMA LETTER OF INTENT: Kirkland-based Valeo Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it has “completed its negotiations and entered into a letter of intent with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) regarding Redesca® and Redesca HP®, its low molecular weight heparin (“LMWH”) biosimilar, for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic (blood clot formation) disorders. “The successful conclusion of negotiations with pCPA is a significant milestone delivered for the Redesca® commercialization program, stated Steve Saviuk, Valeo’s CEO. “We can now exchange with the provincial, territories and federal instances to ensure coverage under publicly funded drug plans in Canada. While most prescriptions of LMWHs are initiated in the hospital, retail pharmacies play an important role in providing continued treatment to patients when they are discharged from hospital. Coverage by publicly funded drug plans are therefor a key component in making treatment available to Canadians.”
VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: Kirkland residents, and others, have until tomorrow April 15 to see, virtually, the Kirkland Artists Association Spring Surprises art exhibit. The exhibit can be seen by clicking on a link on the Ville de Kirkland Facebook page.
Pointe Claire
SOCCER FIELD RECONSTRUCTION: The city announced that work to upgrade the soccer field known as “Terra-Cotta upper” on the west side of Terra-Cotta Park began early in April and will continue until the end of July. “The work involves adding protective netting, a drinking fountain, shaded shelters for the players and a synthetic surface with lines that allow for one game with 11 players per team to be played or two games with seven players per team,” says the announcement. “The field drainage system will be rebuilt and the lighting will be replaced with LED lights. The chain-link fence, stands and players’ benches will be reused. The entrance to the field will be completely redesigned and bike racks will be added. The synthetic material will provide a high-quality playing surface and improve safety on the field. This type of field allows soccer lovers to start their season earlier in the spring, reduces maintenance costs, can withstand more frequent use without damage and is weather resistant, which will result in fewer closures due to field conditions. The synthetic surface also allows older players to participate with less fear of injury.”
LachineANNUAL GARAGE SALES: The borough reminded residents that they are “permitted to hold a limited number of garage sales per address, per year, with no permit required. Garage sales are authorized on the following dates between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.: May 22, 23 and 24; June 5 and 6, August 7 and 8, Sept. 4, 5 and 6; and October 9, 10 and 11. The rules are: “ Place the items for sale on your property, without encroaching on the sidewalk; do not sell used pillows, mattresses or couches;clean up your property no more than one hour after the end of the sale; do not hold repeated garage sales or sales of a commercial nature;” and “announce the sale on your property only or in public spaces reserved to promotional displays.” For more information, check montreal.ca/en/how-to/hold-garage-sale?arrondissement=Lachine.
Ste. Anne de BellevueAUMAIS STREET WORK: The town announced in its newsletter that it will perform “major infrastructure work on Aumais, between Cypihot and Leslie-Dowker (including the complete crescent of Aumais), in the summer-fall of 2021. If you are planning to do any paving or landscaping work this year, we strongly suggest that you postpone this work until summer 2022. More information regarding this work, impacts and mitigation measures will be communicated shortly.”
