West Island Round-Up

Pointe Claire
MURAL CREATION AT CENTRAL LIBRARY: The city is “seeking young people between the ages of 12 and 17 to create a mural in the children’s section of the Central Library on the theme of cultural diversity. Those interested must complete an online form at volunteersignup.org/JLPCT. This project, in collaboration with the organization MU, has been made possible through a grant the Library received in May 2020 as the winner of the 2019 TD Summer Reading Club Library Award. The Library received this award for all of the activities it organized in the summer of 2019. Accompanied by the MU artists, the young people selected will be involved in brainstorming ideas for the mural as well as creating the work.” The activity is being held Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 4. “Participants must commit to attending all of the project’s workshops. The time spent on the activity is on a volunteer basis. A certificate to this effect will be given to participants upon request. Candidates have until September 14, 2021, to complete the online form. After the candidacies have been submitted, applicants will be asked to answer a few questions by e-mail to determine why they are interested in taking part in the project. The candidates selected will be informed no later than Sept. 17.”
Dollard des OrmeauxFREE COLLECTION OF SERVICES: The city announced that from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 12, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the following free services and collections will be offered to residents: “Collection of household hazardous waste (HHW) as per paint, thinner, batteries, undamaged compact fluorescent light bulbs, etc. (visit City of Montreal for a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable materials); collection of old electronics (visit Recycle My Electronics for a complete list of accepted electronics); use a document shredder (maximum three boxes per address); Collection of Styrofoam and plastic no 6. The collection depot is at the Civic Centre parking lot P3, Lake Road entrance.”
DorvalA TREE FOR MY NEIGHBOURHOOD: The city, “in cooperation with the Regroupement des éco-quartiers (REQ) and the Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi), is inviting citizens to take concrete action in the fight against heat islands by planting a tree on their property, thanks to the campaign “A Tree for my Neighbourhood”.” The announcement adds that until Sept. 27, “Dorval residential owners may purchase one or several trees at prices starting at $25. More than 60 species, of sizes ranging from 1.5 to 2 meters upon purchase, are available. The terms and conditions are: All orders must be placed no later than September 27 for a distribution starting mid-October.The trees will be delivered to citizens and planted, free of charge, by the GRAME (Groupe de recommandations et d’actions pour un meilleur environnement). The trees must be planted on private property in Dorval. Citizens are responsible for the choice of location and the maintenance of their trees. To participate in this campaign, visit atreeformyneighbourhood.org.”
BeaconsfieldNEW GREEN SIDEWALK: The city announced that demolition began Sept. 1 of the “existing sidewalk on Elm Street from Brown Owl Lane to Allancroft. Reconstruction of the new green sidewalk is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 24.”
