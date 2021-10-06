West Island Round-Up

Lachine
FIVE TRUCKS SHOT AT ON SATURDAY:An investigation is taking place by Montreal police in the Lachine borough after bullet holes were discovered on five trucks on Saturday morning.Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:15 a.m. The caller reported that holes were discovered on several trucks parked in an industrial parking lot near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Joseph Dubreuil Street .No injuries were reported and no suspects have been apprehended.On site, officers discovered shell casings on the ground and investigated the bullet holes in the vehicles. According to reports, the five trucks belonged to different companies and the shots would have been fired between 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.A perimeter was set up around the parking lot while police investigated the crime.
Ile PerrotMAN DEAD IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT: A motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 57-year old man in Île-Perrot. His body was found lying in a ditch on Perrot Boulevard on Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m. According to investigators, it appears that he lost control of his motorcycle on a road bend during the night. Police technicians will inspect the motorcycle to determine if a mechanical problem may have contributed to the accident that led to his death.
BeaconsfieldELECTION INFO POSTED: The city has posted detailed information regarding what voters need to know about the Nov. 7 municipal election. For those eligible and want to vote by mail, email elections@beaconsfield.ca or call 514 428-4400 (extension 4429). The advance polls are taking place Saturday, October 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For Districts 1, 2 and 3, they are taking place at the Recreation Centre – 1974 City Lane. For Districts 4, 5 and 6, they are taking place at Sherbrooke Academy Junior Elementary School – 230 Sherbrooke Street. The general election time is Sunday, Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for District 1 takes place at Christmas Park Elementary School – 422 Beaconsfield Boulevard; for District 2, at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane; for District 3, at St-Edmund Elementary School, 115 Beaconsfield Boulevard; for District 4, at Allancroft Campus, Place Cartier Adult Education Center, 265 Allancroft Road; for District 5, at Sherbrooke Academy Junior Elementary School, 230 Sherbrooke; and for District 6, at Sherbrooke Academy Senior Elementary School, 313 Windermere.
Dollard des OrmeauxJOB SEARCH OFFICE MOVE: The city recently announced the move of Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île “to a brand new office located at 52 Hymus Boulevard in Pointe Claire. For over 20 years, Carrefour jeunesse-emploi has been an involved member and actively supported young adults, aged 16 to 35, in their job search, return to school and social re-integration by offering them free, bilingual services and programs. Their new premises have been custom-designed in an effort to create a more energetic environment that is well suited to the needs of their clients. This includes conference rooms, shared workspaces, a communal kitchen, as well as several private consultation offices. For info: 514-782-0433 or info@cjeouestile.qc.ca.”
KirklandELKAS BLVD. BIKE PATH PAVING WORK: The City of Montreal is in the process of paving work “on the bike path along Elkas Boulevard between Théorêt Street and Houde Street. The work [started] the week of Sept. 26 and ended the week of Oct. 10. The work team from the City of Montreal [is] present from Saturday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The impact of the paving work includes: Complete closure of the bike path along Elkas Boulevard between Théorêt Street and Houde Street; disruptions occuring on Elkas Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and the possibility of dust and intermittent noise. For more information, call 514-872-3777, consult ville.montreal.qc.ca/publicworks or e-mail info-travaux@ville.montreal.qc.ca.”
Pointe Claire2022 MiNi ART RENTAL COLLECTION: The city announced that the Stewart Hall Art Gallery Art Rental and Sales Service is presenting the second edition of the MiNi Art Rental Collection, until Nov. 14, in the Kids’ Corner of the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre, on the second floor. “The MiNi collection is composed exclusively of artworks created by Pointe-Claire children 12 years and under, using a variety of techniques including drawing, painting, pastel or photography to express their talent while exploring new mediums. The artworks, submitted after a call for submissions, were enhanced by professional framing at the Stewart Hall Art Gallery. At the end of the Kids’ Corner exhibition, the artworks will be available for rental or sale at the Art Rental and Sales Service for one year. All proceeds will go to the West Island Community Shares’ Powered by Kids for Kids campaign to promote the development of children. The success of the first edition of the MiNi Art Rental Collection raised $710 in support of this same organization. The exhibition is open to the general public who is invited to encourage these talented young artists. This could be an opportunity to find unique artwork that could be the perfect gift or a wonderful addition to the living room, playroom or office.” Opening hours are Monday to Friday: 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday: 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.”
