West Island Round-Up

Beaconsfield
SPEED REDUCTION: Mayor Georges Bourelle and his council members say they “reaffirmed the importance of safety for all road users” by “adopting a Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan. Council remains proactive in addressing traffic-related issues, such as speeding in residential areas and in particular in school and park zones. “After more than 24 years of performing traffic studies on Beaconsfield roads and addressing identified and documented problems, the time had come to reflect on driver behaviour on our roads and to analyze if speeding is actually a myth or a reality,” Bourelle stated. “Despite our efforts to raise awareness, notably with our Why are you driving so fast? campaign in 2018 and the installation of speed displays, our recent data shows that previously identified speeding problems in Park and School zones are still very much a reality. The Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan allows us to look into all potential measures that could positively impact driver behaviour by getting them to slow down in 30 km/h zones once and for all.” The city statement also says that “since both park and school zones present similar speeding problems, all these areas should be prioritized at the same time. The Action Plan suggests the installation of 15 speed humps, 19 sets of speed cushions, six raised intersections, six chokers, six additional street lights, and two lane reduction islands. The total cost for implementing all these measures is estimated at $375,000. While the time frame will depend on available funds, it is suggested to proceed with all the necessary measures in 2022.”
DorvalDORVAL IN ONE CLICK! EXHIBIT: The city announced that this photography exhibit is taking place until Dec. 5 in the Peace Park Arboretum, 1335 Lakeshore Road. Admission is free. “All photos entered in the 2021 edition of the Dorval in One Click! contest will be on display in a new format presented outdoors! Discover the beauty of Dorval through the eyes of its photographers!”
SUPERSTITION HISTORY LECTURE: A series of lectures on superstition has been taking place and “was developed in partnership with the Dorval Library, the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage, and the Dorval Historical Society. The lectures are offered free of charge on Saturdays at 2 p.m.” The next lecture, at the Dorval library, is a bilingual presentation by Bruno Paul Stenson, M.A. “In our scientific age, it is easy to forget how pervasive superstitions were, from prehistoric times to the 19th century,” says the Dorval announcement. “In this lecture, we discover, among other things, why Friday the 13th, black cats, and opening umbrellas indoors are considered unlucky and why our lecturer, pronounced dead in 2014, is destined to live 10 years longer than originally planned.” Stenson is a “social historian who has been giving entertaining lectures since 1984. A fluently bilingual graduate of McGill and Concordia universities, he has earned Bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and in History, a Master’s degree in History, and a diploma in Public Relations Management. His public awareness efforts earned him the Museum Volunteer Award from the Canadian Museums Association in 2015, the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from the Governor General of Canada in 2016, and the Château Ramezay Centennial Medal from the Château Ramezay Museum in 2016. Many of his lecture topics include social history, science, and music.” An in-person spot must be reserved by phone at 514 633-4170, by email at musee@ville.dorval.qc.ca or in person at the library, and a vaccination passport is required for in-person attendance for those 13 and older. A Zoom link will also be made available at those coordinates as an alternative.
KirklandACCÈSCITÉ LOISIRS ACCOUNT: The town reminded residents that “to be able to register for the sports and cultural programs offered by the Town of Kirkland, whether it be for a public skating session or a painting class, you must have an active AccèsCité Loisirs account. Creating an account is simple and easy, so don’t wait and open an account online today: https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/culture-and-recreation/programming-of-activities/online-registration---2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.