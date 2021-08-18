West Island Round-Up

Dollard des Ormeaux”LES MISERABLES” FREE CONCERT: The city is inviting the public to a “free concert of Les Miserables by Full Circle in collaboration with the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux on September 18 at 8:00 p.m. at Sunnybrooke Park located at 100 Cadman Street. The concert will be postponed to September 19 in case of rain. You must reserve your space on line at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/les-miserables-in-concert-under-the-stars-tickets-162818545653?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Hurry, as the capacity is limited!”
DorvalCITY COLLECTS HAZARDOUS HOME WASTE:The City of Dorval will be organizing an environmental drop-off in order to collect household hazardous waste (HHW), information and communications technology (ICT) waste, and polystyrene articles (plastic number 6) on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of Ballantyne Park located at 520 Bouchard Boulevard. Dorval residents will be able to drop off any of these items at that location. Only domestic waste will be accepted at the drop-off. Waste from industries, businesses, and institutions will be refused. ICT waste will be collected by EPRA-Québec’s Recycle My Electronics program. For the complete list of accepted HHW and electronics, visit www.city.dorval.qc.ca. The City of Dorval will also make use of the opportunity to offer citizens a document shredding service, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 measures will be in place.
BeaconsfieldGRAND SENTIER DE L’OUEST: The city is encouraging residents to discover the Grand Sentier de l’Ouest, which opened Aug. 7, and is an “an 8.3 km trail that leads you to discover the agricultural and forest landscapes of the northwestern part of the island. Located in the Grand Parc de l’Ouest between the Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques and the Pierrefonds-Ouest sector, this hike reconnects you with nature... without leaving the city! Educational activities on natural environments, organic agriculture and healthy and local food will be offered every weekend in August.” According to Montreal.ca, “the Grand sentier responds to the needs expressed in the 2020 Grand parc de l’Ouest consultation, including: To protect natural environments and biodiversity, to diversify recreational and tourism activities and services, and to create learning opportunities.”
KirklandSTORM WATER CONSTRUCTION PROJECT: The town announced, that as of Aug. 9, “Kirkland will undertake work for the construction of a retention basin and a storm water network. The work will continue until early December at the northwest corner of Saint-Charles Boulevard and Highway 40.”
SOCCER PLAYERS CONGRATULATED: The town also congratulated “all the young Kirkland soccer players who participated in the 2021 Jeux de Montréal and allowed Kirkland to bring home the gold banner for soccer. To celebrate its 44th edition, Jeux de Montréal had to adapt to the pandemic and kids were invited to take part in virtual challenges, at home or outside, in over 20 different sports. Congratulations to all those who participated!”
POINTE CLAIRE
ARCHAEOLOGICAL DIG ON DEMERS: The city announced that “there is archaeology work on Demers Avenue [which began the week of Aug. 11] and will continue until the end of September 2021. These digs are essential to help guide future work in this sector. Demers Avenue will be closed to traffic. Access to the two driveways on Demers Avenue will be maintained for residents living there. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
