West Island Round-Up

Dollard-des-OrmeauxKARNAK SHRINERS AND WIDOWS SONS TAILGATE FUNDRAISER DRAWS HUNDREDS: The Karnak Shriners and Widows Sons organized a summer tailgate fundraiser which took place at the Karnak temple on Sources Boulevard last Saturday afternoon. The event took place outdoors and is the first that has taken place at the Karnak temple since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Nearly two-hundred Shriners and family and friends of Shriners attended . The ambiance was jovial, with many friends reconnecting for the first time since March 2020. Attendees enjoyed meals and refreshments provided by Widows Sons member Stefan Jacob’s food truck, Le Gras Dur. The Widows Sons motorcycles were a huge hit as attendees could walk along and see a variety of bikes, some with original features. “This tailgate (fundraiser) is something new, so we are giving it a shot to see how it goes and if all goes well, we may do this again,” Karnak Shriners Montreal Potentate (2021) Len Finnamore told The Suburban. “We planned this alongside the Widows Sons to sustain all of our endeavours in support of The Shriners Hospital for Children,” Newly appointed Widows Son, Bekir Gulpekmez, expressed his joy in participating in the charitable event “I find pleasure in helping others,”. Shriners Laura and Leslie saw each other for the first time at the event on Saturday since the start of Covid. “Everyone is doing a great job, doing what they do to raise money for the hospital,” Leslie said. Laura, who volunteered with The Shriners Hospital for Children for 11 years and recently began working at the hospital, told The Suburban that she is always happy to partcipate in a charitable event for those who support the hospital. She also shared the same sentiment as Leslie with the coming together of friends. “I am happy today to see people that I have not seen in so long,”
DorvalVOTE BY MAIL FORMS AVAILABLE: The city announced that “Dorval citizens age 70 and over as well as non-domiciled voters can now fill out the request for voting by mail form towards the upcoming November 7 municipal elections.The duly completed form can be received at the Returning Officer’s office as of August 9, no later than October 27 at 4:30 p.m. It can be submitted in three ways: Dropped off in person at the Registry offices (60 Martin Avenue, Dorval, H9S 3R4); transmitted by mail to the attention of the Returning Officer; or sent by email at presidentelection@ville.dorval.qc.ca Eligible persons who will have made a request to vote by mail will receive, during the week of October 11, an envelope containing the ballot paper. They will have until November 5 to vote and return their ballot paper in the return envelope included for that purpose. For residents in a seniors’ residence, an institution operating a hospital centre, a long-term care centre, or a rehabilitation centre, forms will be given to those in charge of the residence or institution and they will be collected by the Returning Officer’s staff.” The form can be seen at www.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
Ste. Anne de BellevueBICYCLE PATH PROJECT UNDERWAY: The town announced that a bicycle path project linking Daoust and L’Anse-à-l’Orme, passing through the Hydro-Québec right-of-way, “is underway. Tetratech was commissioned in February to prepare the pre-project study and preliminary plans. The pre-project study is now completed and applications for authorization to the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques were submitted during the month of July. The same firm was also mandated to prepare plans and specifications and these will be completed in September. The call for tenders will follow in September-October 2021. The project also requires the construction of a footbridge over the Rivière à l’Orme. The preparation of plans and specifications for this part of the project will be completed in October-November 2021 for a call for tenders in early 2022. Work should therefore begin in fall 2021 until spring 2022, weather permitting. The project was integrated into the City of Montreal’s Cycling Plan (Plan Vélo) in 2014 and the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has been pushing to make the project happen ever since. To speed up the process, the agglomeration has agreed to allow the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to take over the management of the work. As part of the agreement with the agglomeration, the City will obtain full reimbursement for expenses related to the development of this cycle path.”
Pointe ClaireRAIN GARDEN WORK STARTS: The city announced that “work to create a rain garden in Belmont Park, commonly referred to as Sunnyside Park, [began] the week of Aug. 2 and will continue until the end of October. The rain garden will be created in the western portion of the park close to Coolbreeze Avenue in order to retain rainwater and ensure that the adjacent footpath is unobstructed at all times. By planting around the basin, this area will be transformed into an ecological environment. The garden will also feature a footbridge so that park users can observe the plants in the garden. The work will involve excavating the site, installing drainage pipes, building a wooden footbridge and planting 2,150 perennials, 180 shrubs and four trees. During the work, the sidewalk and street parking along the portion of Coolbreeze Avenue that runs the length of the park will be inaccessible. The intersection of Coolbreeze and Belmont avenues will be closed to traffic from August 16 to 20. Detours will be proposed.”
