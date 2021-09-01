West Island Round-Up

Dollard des Ormeaux
SUNNYBROOKE CHALET RECONSTRUCTED: The city recently announced the reconstruction of the Sunnybrooke Chalet. “The new chalet was re-built to accommodate the growing and ever changing needs of our community and is a gesture on behalf of the city towards its residents, for the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Dollard-des-Ormeaux,” says the announcement. “Built in the 1960s, the original Sunnybrooke chalet was the gathering place for Dollard-des-Ormeaux community associations. These same associations will now meet in an air-conditioned chalet with a kitchen and a larger gathering area. A special feature in the new chalet includes wooden planks from the old structure, integrated into the décor to evoke, upon entering the chalet, the memory of the original structure.The parking lot in front of the new cottage has also been redesigned. It is now equipped with a sustainable bioretention filtration system that redirects water into the ground, instead of the sewer system.” Mayor Alex Bottausci was pleased that the project has been completed. “The councillors and I are proud to provide the members of our community with this modern and accessible and eco-friendly venue where organizations can congregate and continue to build relationships as a community.”
Pointe ClaireLGH PATIENT SYMPTOMATIC AFTER UNVAXXED NURSE TESTS POSITIVE: The CIUSSS de l’Ouest de l’Île-de-Montréal confirmed that it is investigating the link between an unvaccinated emergency room nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital who has tested positive for COVID-19 and a patient who developed symptoms. The nurse was removed from her unit as soon as the positive test result was discovered. According to CIUSSS West Island spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, the patient developed Covid-19 symptoms after coming into contact with the nurse. “We are currently investigating whether there is an epidemiological link between these two cases.” The nurse complied with the required PCR tests three times a week and wore her mask at all times. The CIUSSS maintains that health-care workers must continue to respect infection prevention and control standards and that it strongly encourages them to be vaccinated.
BOB BIRNIE VACCINATION SITE: Mayor John Belvedere marked the coming closure of the Bob-Birnie Arena vaccination site Sept. 5. Belvedere said he was “extremely pleased with this extraordinary six-month collaboration between the City and the West Island CIUSSS.” “Our combined forces made it possible to offer a service aimed at the wellbeing of our community in these difficult times,” he added. “We thank the CIUSSS team for its organization and effectiveness.” The city announcement pointed out that some 100,000 people in Pointe-Claire and the West Island have received a vaccination at the Bob-Birnie Arena since the beginning of the operation in February 2021. Citizens’ commitment to getting vaccinated mitigated the third wave and enabled us to enter the fourth wave in a better position.” “As of Aug. 20, 78% of Pointe-Claire’s population of age to receive the vaccine answered the call and received both doses, contributing to protecting the most vulnerable and the healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic,” Belvedere said. Vaccinations “will continue to be administered at specific sites, such as in schools or at temporary clinics in order to reach all West Island residents.” The Mayor added that “this transformation of our facilities in the fight against the pandemic is part of the history and vocation of this community building. It’s an honour for us to have been able to contribute to this accomplishment. I wish to thank all municipal staff who were involved in this campaign, as well as the many volunteers, without whom this degree of success would never have been possible.”
DorvalREMEMBERING DORVAL CELEBRATES 2021: The city announced that photos from its recent Dorval Celebrates 2021 event can be seen at www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/photo-gallery/gallery/dorval-celebrates-2021. The event “was a day filled with great surprises and big smiles: roaming entertainers, games, blues music, and Bollywood dancers energized our city on Aug. 14, 2021.”
