West Island Round Up

BEACONSFIELD
REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY: The City of Beaconsfield held a Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday afternoon attended by residents, students from several local schools as well as several West Island officials including Member of Parliament Francis Scarpallegia and MNA Greg Kelley. The event was hosted in collaboration with the Heroes Committee of Christmas Park Elementary School and Beaconsfield High School. Students sang the national anthem, participated in a moment of silence and recited the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’. “There are alot of freedoms that you need to fight for here at home still. Do not take your freedoms for granted,” Kelley said addressing his speech to the youth in attendance. “The torch has been passed. Hold it high. Lest we forget.” Beaconsfield mayor George Bourelle said. Master of ceremony, Major Richard Gratton shared his story and said that “It is important to learn about our past so that we can build a better future.”
DISCUSSION ABOUT IDENTIFYING AND FACING VIOLENCE: The West Island Women’s Shelter is presenting a discussion being held via Zoom 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 on identifying and facing violence. “Tips on how to identify the early warning signs as well as the types of violence will be presented,” says a city announcement.”You will also hear about how you can help relatives and friends that you suspect are experiencing abuse.” The event will only be presented live and registration to virtually attend is required via Eventbrite.ca. “A few days before the activity, you will receive via email a Zoom link.”
DORVAL2021 SALON DES ARTISANS: The city announced that the 2021 Salon des artisans is taking place at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre in person Nov. 19 and 20 and online Dec. 2 to 5. “The City and the members of the Dorval Artisans’ Guild invite you to meet local artisans at this annual event presented in hybrid format,” says the city advisory. The in-person event is Friday, November 19: from noon to 8 p.m and Saturday, November 20: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A vaccine passport is needed to attend for all participants 13 and older. The after-the-fact online version runs from Thursday, December 2, midnight, until Sunday, December 5, 11:59 p.m. “Enjoy a virtual visit at www.dorvalartisans.org.”
DISCOVER ART THROUGH ANIMALS:On Wednesday, November 24, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Dorval Library will host art historian Ersy Contogouris for a visual lecture entitled “Les animaux dans l’art” to re-discover art through animals. The presentation is free of charge and will be hosted in French, with a bilingual question period. Library members may attend in person. The event will also be steamed via Zoom and is open to anyone who wishes to attend. Advance registration is required.
POINTE-CLAIREPUBLIC INVITED TO EV PROJECT:The City of Pointe-Claire is inviting residents to take part in a Hydro-Québec pilot project called Nova 35 to measure the energy consumption of electric vehicles in anticipation of a large-scale deployment of selected technologies. Public participation is necessary in order to allow Hydro-Québec to test technologies and approaches on how to use energy efficiently while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Owners of a level-2 (240-volt) electric vehicle may now register by filling out the pre-qualification form available on the city’s webpage. A data sensor will be installed on the distribution panels of selected participants by a Hydro-Québec technician. The small sensor will enable Hydro-Québec to analyze EV driver habits related to home charging and test efficient energy management strategies. The goal is to measure the impact of selected technologies on the power system. Similar pilot projects will be rolled out in various West Island boroughs in the fall and run until spring 2022.
CENOTAPH CEREMONY:To commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives serving their country, a ceremony was held November 11 at the cenotaph behind City Hall. “This annual commemoration is a collective duty of respect acknowledging the efforts of those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom. It allows us to symbolically and tangibly recognize their contribution to the war effort so that we can live in peace.” the city of Pointe-Claire stated. The flags were flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset. Due to the health guidelines in effect, the event was be held in private and the annual parade was cancelled.
SNOW INFO LINE IS BACK: Due to the ongoing pandemic, the city of Pointe-Claire announced that the Snow Info line and Web page will be back this winter. From November 14 to April 14, residents will be able to call the Snow Info line at 514-630-1205 or visit the Snow Info — Ville de Pointe-Claire to find out where street parking is permitted between midnight and 5 a.m.The page will be updated daily by 5 p.m. Overnight parking is only permitted in locations where it is already possible to park from November 15 to April 15. All other changes will be posted on the city’s Snow Info webpage.
LACHINECHRISTMAS BASKET DRIVE: A new organization called “Guignolée Lachine” has now taken over the 40-year-old Christmas basket drive. Donations to the Maxi, IGA and Metro Plus cashiers can be made until the end of December. Pre-made food bags will also be available at Metro Plus Lachine until the end of December. Christmas baskets will be distributed in the form of gift cards to be spent in grocery stores located in the Lachine borough. The cards cannot be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco. Due to the ongoing measures surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of volunteers, organizers will be collecting donations through a virtual campaign. Residents may also donate to the Maxi and Metro Plus cash registers. This formula enabled Guignolée Lachine’s predecessors to raise $ 58,000 in cash in 2020, benefiting 2,500 households.This year, three organizations serving families experiencing food insecurity are slated to receive the donations — Extended Hands, La Soupe Maison and Saint-Vincent de Paul.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXHYDRO GRANT ENABLES EXPANDED OUTDOOR FACILITIES:A grant of $350,000 from Hydro-Québec will enable new outdoor exercise facilities to be added to D.D.O.’s most popular greenspace, Centennial Park. Park visitors have already begun to notice the structure beginning to develop section by section. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2022 and the structures will be available to all visitors 13-years of age and over. The facility will be accessible to persons with reduced mobility and strategically located in close proximity to rest areas. It will feature warm-up, strength training, cardio, and balance training equipment. According to D.D.O. mayor, Alex Bottausci, there are 32 other parks housing structures designed for the 12-year-old and under age group. Bottausci stated that the city plans to continue investing in local parks as outdoor exercise facilities have become increasingly popular since spring 2020.
KIRKLANDNO PARKING SIGNS APPROVED: At a recent public meeting, following the completion of a report on the issue, the council approved the “installation of no parking signs at all times on a section of Lacey-Green Street, between Saint-Charles Boulevard and Hedgerow Street.”
