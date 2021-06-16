West Island Round-Up

POINTE CLAIRE
DEMOLITION APPROVED, PROJECT REFUSED: Mayor John Belvedere announced that “out of respect for citizen’s concerns and having read all of the letters we received and heard all of the representations that were made, the members of City Council unanimously confirmed the Demolition Committee’s decision on April 14 to approve the demolition and refuse the residential project proposed [for the vacant land at] 575 Saint-Jean Boulevard.]" The city announcement explains that "the zoning by-law in effect at the time the request was submitted permitted the construction of a 10-storey residential building on this site. Given the growing demand for the construction of multi-unit buildings on the territory and the concerns raised by the community, City Council unanimously adopted, during a special meeting on December 15, 2020, a draft by-law intended, among other things, to reduce the maximum height from 10 to six storeys. The goal is to ensure the harmonious integration of any future project in this sector with the adjacent residential neighbourhoods. This new zoning by-law came into force on March 17, 2021. Since the residential project at 575 Saint-Jean Boulevard was submitted prior to this by-law amendment, it had be reviewed on the basis of the by-law in effect at the time of the request." “As for all of our files, the process followed due course, in accordance with our City by-laws," the Mayor said. "Every step of the way, we took into account the concerns of citizens. In particular, we facilitated contact between citizens and the developer, organized a meeting between them, and reconsidered the City by-law to ensure a more harmonious integration with the surrounding living environment." The city announcement added that "any future projects presented for this site must comply with the by-law in effect at the time of the request and must follow all of the regulatory steps that have been put in place. If applicable, a public notice will be posted on the City’s website and in the local newspaper as well as on the Demolition Committee’s page to announce the date on which the Demolition Committee will review the replacement project submitted, during a public meeting."
Kirkland
COUNCIL VOTES UNANIMOUSLY TO MAINTAIN BILINGUAL STATUS: On June 7, Kirkland council voted unanimously to maintain the town’s bilingual status. Kirkland hopes to keep their community bilingual under the powers of section 29.1 of the Charter of the French Language. The debate was opened at the Quebec National Assembly with the introduction of Bill 96. The expansion of Bill 101 would raise the percentage of non-French speakers for a municipality to have bilingual status. A copy of Kirkland’s resolution will be sent to the Office Québécois de la langue française, the Quebec National Assembly, and the other municipalities recognized under section 29.1 of the Charter of French Language.
MISINFORMATION WARNING: The town is warning residents "against misinformation about the Town’s affairs and remind them to exercise good judgment when it comes to municipal information pertaining to the Town of Kirkland. Pending the return of the Town’s Info-Kirkland municipal publication, the Town’s website (www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca), its facebook page (facebook@vdkonline), the weekly e-newsletter it broadcasts to subscribers and its electronic billboards, are the only communication tools the Town of Kirkland uses to disseminate information pertaining to its activities, programs and services to the public. When in doubt, Kirkland citizens are urged to validate with the municipality any information about the Town of Kirkland, by email at communications@ville.kirkland.qc.ca or by phone at 514 694-4100."
Dorval
SECTION OF BOUCHARD BOULEVARD CLOSED: The city announced that, "as part of the Dorval interchange redevelopment project, the ministère des Transports [has closed] a section of Bouchard Boulevard, located above Highway 20, as of June 6 at 9 p.m. until the end of June 2021. The boulevard will be closed between the eastbound entrance of Highway 20 from Bouchard Boulevard and the Dorval roundabout. This closure is required in order to carry out finishing work. The ministère recommends that road users plan their trips in advance. In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the closures may be cancelled or modified. Note that access to shops, residences and hotels will be maintained at all times. Call 511 or visit Québec511.info for complete details on road obstacles."
Dollard des Ormeaux
CITY MANAGER ELECTED CAMA PRESIDENT: The city announced that city manager Jack Benzaquen was recently elected President of the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) during the association’s annual general meeting held virtually on June 1. Benzaquen, already the CAMA representative for Quebec and most recently First Vice-President for the association, "succeeds outgoing CAMA president Jake Rudolph, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Nanaimo, BC, in leading the 650-member national organization of senior municipal management professionals for the coming year.“I am honoured to become CAMA President during the association’s 50th anniversary year,” stated Benzaquen. “Local government is important. Working with the board, we will be developing a new vision to guide CAMA for the next five years. This will factor in what we have learned during the pandemic and assess what municipal leaders now require from their national association. I am confident this will set CAMA up for another 50 years of success.” Benzaquen has been Dollard's city manager since 2000.
Beaconsfield
GARAGE SALES ALLOWED: The city announced that garage sales are "permitted subject to sanitary conditions. Gatherings are permitted outdoors on private properties for occupants of two residences or a maximum of eight people from different households. Garage sales are therefore authorized while respecting these guidelines and physical distancing measures. The by-law allows two garage sales per year. A permit is required and the fee is $10 per garage sale. The duration shall not exceed two consecutive days."
