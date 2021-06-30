West Island Round-Up

Pointe ClaireLINDSAY PLACE HIGH WILL CLOSE AFTER 59 YEARS:Lindsay Place High School will cease to exist ‘as is’ after 59 years with the relocation of St-Thomas High School into its building. Many are sad to see the Lindsay Place name change as it is intended to commemorate Judge Lindsay H. Place. Judge Place was a graduate of McGill Law School and volunteered his time as a commissioner of the Protestant School Board of Pointe Claire and Beaconsfield.In 1941, Place became the board’s chairman and filled that role until 1967, when he was forced to resign because of ill health.During the 50’s and 60’s, he was the driving force behind the emergence of the Lakeshore School Board as it expanded from a few schools morphing into a major school board in Quebec. Judge Place served his community as President of the Quebec Association of Protestant School Boards and President of the Canadian School Trustees Association. Place was also an executive of the Downtown YMCA, Director of the Child Care and Child Development Centres. Place also worked as vice president (legal) of Alcan. Recognizing his contributions to education, the commissioners of the Lakeshore School Board proudly named a high school after Lindsay H. Place, a rare honour, as few people are recognized for their contributions while they are still living. With the decline in enrolment across the school board, Lester B. Pearson officials held a public council meeting which took place on December 17th, 2019. Eight resolutions affecting Lindsay Place high, St-Thomas high school, Lakeside Academy, Beurling Academy, Place Cartier adult education center, Sources adult and career center (SACC) and Allancroft were voted on unanimously. The decision to move St. Thomas into Lindsay Place was rendered based on the board’s challenge in delivering a “viable and sustainable” school network for the next decade. St. Thomas maintains enrolment at nearly full capacity with more than 1,200 students while Lindsay Place, with a capacity for 1,375 students, saw its enrolment drop below 40 per cent with approximately 420 students. After the decision was rendered by the Lester B. Pearson School Board, the 2021 enrolment was just under 400 students.The steady decline in enrolment which led to the major school change discussions to begin with, solicited many reactions by students, parents, teachers and the general public.
COMPLETE CLOSURE OF HWY 20 EAST ON RAMP TO SOURCES: A complete closure of the ramp leading from Autoroute 20 eastbound to Boulevard des Sources is in effect from last Thursday until the start of fall 2021 in order for repair work on the ramp to be completed. The Sources interchange repair project mainly consists of repairing the deck and piles, installing a new waterproofing membrane and laying new asphalt. Work on the slides and lampposts will also be carried out. The interventions will help maintain the functionality and safety of structures. A detour marked by temporary signage indicating the direction to follow is in place. In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work could be postponed or cancelled. The ramp was closed in the direction of Highway 20 westbound for several months in 2020-2021. A similar detour will apply in the opposite direction.
DorvalWESTBOUND HIGHWAY 520 CLOSED FOR REST OF YEAR: The city announced that, according to the Quebec Transport Ministry, “an important change in the configuration of the Highway 520 overpass reconstruction site above 55th Avenue will cause the complete closure of Highway 520 in both directions until December 2021. The expressways will be diverted to the service roads, which will allow traffic to be maintained in the area. This began 5 a.m. June 28. More specifically, this means the “complete closure of westbound Highway 520 between exit 2 (43th Avenue / 55th Avenue) and the Calais Avenue sector” and the “complete closure of eastbound Highway 520 between the Meloche Avenue sector and the entrance from 46th Avenue. Traffic is diverted to the service roads — two 3.2-metre-wide lanes will be available in both directions....A free public taxi service, offered 24/7, allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the highway at 55th Avenue.”
MANGA ARTWORK EXHIBITION: The exhibition Manga et cetera — by Valouchpiche begins today, June 30, and concludes Sept. 26 at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore). “Illustrator and comics author Valouchpiche (Valériane Labroche) presents a selection of her works influenced by manga and other Japanese animations,” says a city announcement. “Valeriane has been drawing for more than 20 years and is passionate about Japan. Following her studies at the Ubisoft Campus, she worked as a concept artist and video game art director for studios such as Behaviour Interactive, Warner Brothers Games Montreal, and Kabam.”
West IslandBOOK-SHARING BOXES ARE BACK: Borrow a book — leave a book. Community book-sharing boxes are back in multiple West Island locations but some are operating seasonally in the summer months only, depending on their location. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they ceased to operate in cooperation with public health guidelines.This summer, the majority of book-sharing locations in the West Island are up and running. These free micro-libraries are located in public areas such as parks, community centers, schools and strip malls. Book-sharing boxes are designed and decorated by local artisans. The idea is to promote reading coupled with a sense of community sharing.
BeaconsfieldSIDEWALK CONSTRUCTION: The city announced that “starting on June 22 until the end of August, new sidewalks will be constructed on Creswell, from St. Charles to Milton: until July 17, and there will be sod installation on Aug. 26 and 27; and on Beaurepaire, from Sweetbriar to Franklin, from July 5 until Aug. 27. Traffic will be affected in these sectors during that time period. We ask you to please use caution and ensure that you respect the temporary traffic signals.”
