West Island Round-Up

Dollard des Ormeaux
TWO SHOOTINGS IN 10 DAYS AT SAME DDO HOME: Shots were fired at a residential building located near the intersection of Donnacona and Lake street, near Centennial Park, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last Thursday and again on Saturday.No charges have been laid in connection with the first shooting. Local residents said that they heard something else happen at the same home in 2020.Damage from the first shooting, which occured on September 2nd was still visible on the garage door at the time of today’s shooting on September 11th. Neighbours reported that the police have been “around a lot” since the first shooting which left the home and the local community damaged.The private residence located on Donnacona is in close proximity to a high school, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s civic centre, D.D.O. city hall and West Island’s central food market — Marché de l’Ouest.
REDESIGNED LIBRARY UNVEILED: The city recently unveiled its “larger and redeveloped library.... This newly renovated space will better serve the growing needs of the community. Among the new features, the library now has a computer lab where several new technology workshops can be added to those already given, which are in high demand by patrons of all ages. Near it, filmmakers will find a room where they can shoot their videos on green screen. In addition, the youth section, expanded by 200 square meters, will delight families. An enchanted tree now welcomes young people to discover the pleasure of reading. Here too, every effort has been made to create various comfortable areas for our youth, including a comic book corner, a multimedia corner, a corner for toddlers and a space with work tables for connecting electronic devices.
Pierrefonds-RoxboroMEMORIAL BENCH DEDICATED TO YOUNG WOMAN KILLED BY DRUNK DRIVER:A bench at Jacynthe Fyfe Park in Roxboro was set up to honor the memory of Jessica Sarli-Rivera. She was killed four years ago in a car accident that involved alcohol and drunk driving. Sarli-Rivera was 26-years-old when she passed away from the injuries she sustained from the accident on Highway 20 on March 20, 2017. The other three people in the vehicle survived the single-car crash — including the impaired driver. The memorial bench dedicated to Sarli-Rivera’s memory was unveiled by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD). It is a bench that also stands as a symbol to honor other mothers who lost their children in drunk driving incidents. Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis has stated that Sarli-Rivera’s death shocked the community. He hopes that the memorial bench will show people the violence and damage that can be caused by impaired driving.
BeaconsfieldBRIARWOOD PARK REJUVENATION: The city announced that the “redevelopment of Briarwood Park” is going to take place. “A survey was sent to park users and residents living near the park to enable them to have a real influence on the ideas developed and decisions to be made to create a collective vision, while ensuring that the future of Briarwood Park meets the needs and desires of the community for years to come. The results of the survey have made it possible to develop an accessible, inclusive and contemporary development concept that will present a first in Beaconsfield, a very first splash pad area. We invite you to consult the 3D visual of the park (note that some colors and some items may differ) at vimeo.com/595472317. Construction will begin very soon and will be underway during the fall and will be completed in Spring 2022. The City will inform citizens when the park will be accessible. Note that realization of this project was part of the City’s Parks and Green spaces Master Plan.”
DorvalWASTE PICK-UP DELAY EXPLANATION: The city recently pointed out that “for some time now, there have been some delays in the collection of household waste and organic waste on the territory and it is clear that the situation will remain the same in the coming weeks. The staff shortage our suppliers have been faced with results in fewer trucks on the road, thus affecting the collection schedules. We are aware that this situation has an impact on the quality of services offered to our citizens. However, the City would like to reassure its residents that, despite these possible delays, the waste and materials will be collected. However, the situation will require patience as it is out of our control. Therefore, citizens are asked to drop off their bins on the scheduled collection day and to leave them by the curb until the truck passes, a maximum of 48 hours, in the event that it be delayed.
