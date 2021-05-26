KirklandTOWN WILL FIGHT TO RETAIN BILINGUAL STATUS: The town recently released a statement regarding the status of officially bilingual municipalities in light of the proposed Quebec Bill 96, which would allow municipalities no longer eligible for the status by having less than 50 percent mother tongue English residents to pass a resolution to retain that status. Kirkland had 41.2 percent English mother tongue residents in 2016. “Looking back at the history of our fair city, one cannot but notice that the French and the English languages have always coexisted in harmony,” says the town statement. “Over the years, leaders who have succeeded one another at the head of the city, have diligently recognized bilingualism as forming an integral part of the everyday life of the Kirkland community, even before the incorporation of the municipality. Kirkland takes great pride in providing all of its services to the public in both official languages. Rest assured that the Kirkland Town Council will do everything in its power to ensure that the city maintains its bilingual status and will, in due time, take all necessary steps to use the enabling provisions of Bill 96, including the impending adoption of a resolution to this end.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroYOUTH DAY CENTRE OPENS: Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (AJOI) and Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) announced the “opening of a day centre with housing support intervention at the Halte-Transition, located at 5100 avenue Château Pierrefonds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The activities will be mainly related to social reintegration, via housing search amongst other interventions. The day centre will be open Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., until June 30, 2021. The day centre is a complementary resource to the Halte-Transition that is open at night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. This day center is open to all. Three social workers will be at the center to offer personalized support in housing search, support for the first month’s rent, obtaining information about the rights and responsibilities as tenants and a safe place to rest and eat. For more information: https://www.ajoi.info/home.”
DorvalBEAR SAFELY SEDATED AFTER FIVE HOUR SEARCH:After 5 hours of effort, the bear running around the West Island was safely captured in Dorval on Sunday. The SPVM called the Sauvetage Animal Rescue for their help. By 4:45 pm, a veterinarian with the right medication was on the scene to safely sedate the bear. Despite injecting the bear with 3 doses of a sedative, it stayed active and even climbed down from the tree it was in to venture off to another yard. But after the 4th dose, the bear fell asleep and was able to be transported away from Dorval and the West Island. The bear was seen from SADB to Pierrefonds. The bear will now be set free in an environment more suitable to its needs.
YEOMANS CULTURAL CENTRE EXHIBIT: The Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, at 1401 Lakeshore Road, is presenting the exhibit Painters at Heart: Retrospective of the First Citizens’ Paint Nights, which has been extended until June 19. Admission is free. “In this exhibition, we celebrate the artistic creativity of our First Citizens who, since the summer of 2016, have participated in special community Paint Nights,” says a city announcement. “These memorable events have not only sharpened their skills but have also provided entertaining social evenings for Dorval citizens age 55 and over. Paired with dinners, drinks, and music, these events have become a must and, as such, each painting reflects a night of laughter, smiles, and good memories. Local artist and teacher Lisa Marie Boissonneau has skillfully guided participants of all artistic abilities throughout the years. These Paint nights have grown in popularity over the past few years and the time has come to showcase the many talents of our local First Citizens!” For more information, call 514-633-4000 or email lc@ville.dorval.qc.ca.
Pointe ClairePOLICE INVESTIGATING CAT DECAPITATIONS: Three weeks ago, a Pointe-Claire resident named Robin Grace was walking with her family along the River in the West Island. At one point, her husband noticed a decapitated cat in the water. Quickly, they called public security and moved on. But the very next week, Grace decided to go back to make sure the animal was removed. That’s when she discovered another beheaded cat treated . Before long, about four different cats were found to be decapitated. Once Grace took her story to the Facebook group “Lost & Found Pets of the West Island”, she learned troubling news. In her part of the West Island, there has been an increase of missing cats. Some people who commented thought it was possibly a fox that was responsible. However, Grace remains skeptical of that. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant has been in contact with Grace and reported the situation is under investigation.
SUMMER ACTIVITIES PROGRAM UNVEILED: The city urged residents to check out its “summer leisure and culture programming developed to offer you a variety of activities adapted to all age groups. Given the current context, as many activities as possible have been designed to take advantage of the beautiful weather and the outdoors. This year, the annual Cultural Rendez-Vous is grander than ever, with an exceptional two weeks of programming! From May 22 to June 6, exhibitions, events, talks, performances…everything’s in place to celebrate culture for all ages, online and in person! And surprises are in store for residents who happen to come across roving performances in the City’s parks. Keep up to date so that you don’t miss out on thousands of bubbles in flight. In the event that public facilities have to be closed, the City’s departments have taken steps to minimize the impact on activities by ensuring that residents will still be able to enjoy their favourite activities online. More details can be seen at www.pointe-claire.ca/en/leisure-summer-2021/.”
BeaconsfieldACTION PLAN ON CLIMATE EMERGENCY LAUNCHED:The City of Beaconsfield launched the i3P project to identify local actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and to adapt to climate change. The consultations held over the course of this project enabled residents to speak to their priorities on measures to increase community resilience and improve Beaconsfield’s quality of life. The work of the i3P project culminated in the adoption of the Climate Change Adaptation Plan and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Plan at the Council meeting held on May 17. The Climate Action Plan, a synthesis of these two plans, not only presents the principalsources of GHG and the local vulnerabilities, but also identifies specific projects to reduce GHG and limit climate risk. The development of these two action plans was supported by a subsidy from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) as part of the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program. Beaconsfield also benefited from the collaboration with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability as part of the Showcase Cities pilot project. A partnership with QUEST and Pollution Probe allowed the development with other Canadian municipalities the Smart Energy Communities Benchmark. At the same Council meeting, the City of Beaconsfield also declared a Climate Emergency to emphasize the urgency of taking action on Climate Change and to support the implementation of the measures identified in the two action plans. Towards that end, Beaconsfield will also benefit from the expertise of Concertation Montréal to develop guides to support residents’ climate actions that respond to local priorities.”Municipalities play a central role in climate protection because they have a direct and indirect impact on almost half of Canada’s GHG emissions. Extreme weather events have had important local impacts. It is our responsibility to implement concrete climate action and to take the next steps together. The actions undertaken will serve to make our community more resilient to climate change,” Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield said.
