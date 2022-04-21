Beginning April 29th, traffic will be diverted on Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard and the Lee Avenue entrance. Traffic will flow in the opposite direction on the westbound lane until the work is completed in the fall. This project is part of the 2022-2024 list of road investments for the Greater Montreal Area.
Drivers heading for the Chemin Ste-Marie Exit 49 or the Gérard-Guindon Street area will have to take the Morgan Boulevard Exit 44 in order to reach their destination.
To reduce the impact on road users, dynamic traffic management will maintain three lanes of traffic in the peak direction and two lanes in the opposite direction on the highway and the speed limit will be reduced in the area.
The project consists of the reconstruction of the concrete pavement of Highway 40 Eastbound between Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and the area west of Lee Avenue in Baie-D'Urfé.
The Highway 40 Eastbound service road was connected last year between Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants and Pirie Avenue. The Highway 40 eastbound entrance from Anciens-Combattants Boulevard was also moved further east.
The Ministry of Transportation will then complete the segment to Saint Charles Boulevard in Kirkland. The timeline for the completion of this other section will be specified as soon as it can be established.
In the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, the implementation of contra-flow traffic on Highway 40 may be postponed.
