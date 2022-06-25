Block off the weekend of August 12th to 14th, and stock up on wet wipes! The West Island Ribfest if on its way back to Pierrefonds, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island. It’s a great way to raise awareness about the organization, to eat great food, and to watch great local bands play.
Four ribbers will be on hand for this 7th edition of Ribfest – Ribs Royale, Fat Boys Barbecue, Dinosaur Smokehouse, and Mississippi Smokehouse – along with 14 food tucks, and several other businesses. There will be a kidzone and a beer garden.
The bands include local favourites Daylite Vampires, Missy & the Mothertruckers, Hurricane Jane, Dwane Dixon, and more!
The three-day family event is sponsored, as always, by both Traffic Tech and Flighthub. Money raised at Ribfest will help fund the organization’s many mentoring programmes. It all gets underway Friday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the parking area next to Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall.
