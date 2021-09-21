Liberals won the federal election in Pierrefonds-Dollard, Lac-Saint-Louis and Dorval-Lachine-Lasalle. There were no close calls as each obtained over 50 percent of the votes in each riding.
In Pierrefonds-Dollard, incumbent Sameer Zuberi won convincingly once again with, as of 1.00 am Tuesday, 52 percent of the vote. Zuberi won the seat in the 2019 election with 56.7% of the vote after then MP Frank Baylis, announced that he would not run for a second term in 2019. Conservative Terry Roberts received 22 percent of the votes. The NDP’s Maninder Tumbar received 14 percent of the votes. Bloc Quebecois’ Nadia Bourque received 7.6 percent of the votes and People’s Party candidate Mark Sibthorpe got 4.6 percent.
In Lac-Saint-Louis, incumbent Francis Scarpallegia won convincingly with 56 percent of the votes. He won the 2019 election with 58.16% of the votes holding his seat since 2004. Conservative Ann Francis received 16 percent of the votes. NDP’s Jonathan Christopher Gray received 14 percent of the votes, the Bloc Quebecois’ Remi Lebeuf got 4.9 percentl the Green Party‘s Milan Kona-Mancini also received 4.9 percent of the votes and the People’s Party’s Afia Lassy got 4.4.
In Dorval-Lachine-Lasalle Anju Dhillon, the Liberal incumbent, won another mandate with 56 percent of the vote. A little over 30% of residents in the riding are immigrants and 37% are members of visible minority groups. First elected in 2015, Dhillon is the first person of South Asian descent to be elected in the province of Quebec. Conservative, Jude Bazelais, received 16 percent of the votes. The NDP‘s Fabiola Ngamaleu Teumeni got 14 percent, the Bloc Québécois’ youngest candidate, Cloé Rose Jenneau, received 4.9 percent, the Green Party’s Laura Mariani 4.9 percent and the People’s Party’s Michael Patterson got 4.4 percent.
