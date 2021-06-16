Several hundred people gathered through the day in Pierrefonds-Roxboro at Pierrefonds Community High School on Saturday for the 'West Island United' rally organized by Ouverture with the Arts and Youth Stars Foundation.
Guest speakers Benoit Charette, Minister responsible for the fight against racism; Jim Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro; Carlos J. Leitão, MNA for Robert-Baldwin; Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Secretary to Premier Legault; and Pierrefonds-Dollard MP Sameer Zuberi spoke at the rally.
The event was largely attended by young community members, along with their families.
"We need your support and the support of allies to right all these wrongs as we continue to fight all these injustices, so we need to come together to create positive, lasting changes," Ouverture with the Arts president Akilah Newton said in the opening speech at the rally.
"It is a reality in Quebec that racism touches each of us on different levels," Charette said at the rally. "Last December, an action group was able to make the twenty-five recommendations which included appointing a minister responsible for fight against racism, a first in Quebec.The twenty five are actions that will help to tackle the issues of discrimination such as the attacks that we saw recently on Jews in Montreal streets because they were Jewish, attacks on Asians and Blacks."
"All discriminatory or intolerant actions do not have a place here in Canada — I am very reassured to see the youth here," Parliamentary Secretary to Premier Legault, Christopher Skeete added while on stage with Charette.
"This is a moment not only to be recognized, but recognize also that it is sad that we need to do this on a regular basis." Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis said. "It starts with one person and that is ourselves.If we are standing here today, its because we still don't get it. Our doors are open and we are here to support our community in the fight against racism." Beis said.
"Ignorance and misinformation breeds intolerance and hatred which then breeds violence." MNA for Robert-Baldwin, Carlos J. Leitão said. "We are all human beings, we are all brothers and sisters."
"We have a lot of work to do in this country. We have to reconcile with our indigenous communities in Canada." Pierrefonds-Dollard MP, Sameer Zuberi told the attendees. "I hope that one day we will be a model for the world for reconciliation."
