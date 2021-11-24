DORVAL
HOLIDAY MARKET BENEFITS CHARITY: The City of Dorval is launching its first ever Holiday Market, which will be held in the heart of Dorval Village, from December 3rd to December 19th. Inspired by sought-out European markets, the Dorval outdoor market will showcase local artisans and products, as well as tasty discoveries, all in an enchanting ambiance enhanced by beautiful lighting, background music, and small wooden cabins in which vendors will set up shop. Nearly fifteen of these little cabins will be displayed in the public parking lot located at the intersection of Tulip and Dawson avenues. A portion of the profits collected at the event will be donated to West Island Community Shares. “Visit the market, discover our local businesses, and enjoy the roaming entertainment and ambiance, while getting some holiday shopping done. An unforgettable experience awaits you at the Dorval Holiday Market.” Sébastien Gauthier, Communication Officer for the city of Dorval wrote. The market will operate on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. All visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags. Please note that the necessary health and safety measures related to COVID-19 will be in effect throughout the event.
POINTE-CLAIREAQUATIC CENTRE RESTRICTIONS EASED:Following recent changes in government directives, the City of Pointe-Claire announced the easing of restrictions for certain public activities at the Aquatic Centre and Arena. At the Aquatic Centre, locker rooms will now be accessible after swimming and the number of participants has been increased for recreational swimming. Starting November 22, reservations will no longer be required for recreational swimming. Reservations are still required for the weight room and pickleball activities. At the Bob-Birnie Arena, reservations are no longer required for public skating. The vaccination passport along with proof of I.D is still required before entering these two municipal buildings, for visitors aged 13 years or over. Visitors must also respect masking regulations when entering the buildings.
BEACONSFIELDVIRTUAL HOLIDAY TRAIN: West Islanders can look forward to Canadian Pacific’s (CP) virtual Holiday Train concert again this year. The program will allow for donations to local food banks in communities across its network for its 23rd year. Though this year’s Holiday Train will once again be virtual, the program will continue to serve as a beacon, highlighting the ongoing need for food banks to replenish stock in order to serve the population in need. “The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well,” Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer said. “While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America.” Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP’s network. CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years. Live music has always been part of the CP Holiday Train tradition. To maintain that tradition, CP will produce a virtual benefit concert, with details to be announced in the weeks ahead.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXMAGICAL PARADE: A magical parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine beginning at 10 a.m. Magical Floats will driv through the city and will be accompanied by colorful characters. Elves will be part of the parade and will pick up the children’s greeting letters addressed to Santa Claus. Residents are invited to drop off their non-perishable food items for the West Island Assistance Fund. The route will be available as of November 29 on the city’s website.
KIRKLANDLONG TIME MAYOR PASSES: Long-time Kirkland Mayor John W. Meaney has passed away. Meaney was first elected to city council in 1975 and served as mayor of Kirkland from 1994 to 2013. He will be missed by all those who had the good fortune to know him and who can attest to his deep attachment to the municipality and to the great Kirkland family he loved so much. “Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family during these times of sadness,” the city of Kirkland’s statement read in part.
