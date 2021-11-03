West Island municipal candidates

The following is an overview of the 2021 municipal election candidates running in the West Island in this Sunday’s municipal elections.
DorvalMayor Edgar Rouleau stepped down after 16 years of service. Four mayoral candidates are seeking to replace him. They are Marc Barrette, Giovanni Baruffa, Marc Doret and Richard Moreau.
In District 1, incumbent Paul Trudeau is being challenged by Claude Valiquet. In District 2, current councillor, Michel Hébert will not be returning. Pascal Brault, François Labrecque and Laura Mariani are running to replace him. In District 3, incumbent Bob Le Sage is being challenged by Claudio Dilorenzo and Michele (Mike) Nizzola. In District 4, Nicole Duchastel was acclaimed as were Christopher von Roretz in District 5 and Jean-François Leroux in District 6.
Pointe-Claire
In Pointe-Claire, there are no acclaimed candidates. Mayor John Belvedere is being challenged by Lois Butler and Tim Thomas. In District 1 Claude Cousineau (incumbent) is being challenged by François Giasson and Erin Tedford. In District 2 Paul Bissonnette (incumbent) is being challenged by Linda De Witt. In District 3, incumbent Kelly Thorstad-Cullen is running against three candidates, Paul Brodeur, Barry Christensen and Bob Jack. In District 4 incumbent Tara Stainforth is being challenged by Brigitte Watson. In District 5 incumbent Cynthia Homan is competing to hold her position against challenger Jeremy Searle. In District 6 Ossama Guindi and Bruno Tremblay are challenging incumbent David Webb. In District 7 incumbent Eric Stork is facing challenger Norm Lapointe. In District 8 incumbent Brent Cowan is being challenged by Noya Golan.
KirklandIn four out of the eight Kirkland Districts, the incumbents have been acclaimed. These include Michael Brown for District 1, Luciano Piciacchia for District 2, Domenico Zito for District 4 and John Morson for District 6. For the Office of Mayor, incumbent Michel Gibson is being challenged by Lucien Pigeon. In District 3, incumbent Samuel Rother is being challenged by Jessica Houde-Woytiuk and Nancy Kokinasidis. In District 5, incumbent Stephen Bouchard is running against Rohan Crichton. In Kirkland’s commercial District 7, incumbent Paul Dufort is being challenged by Mario Calcagni and Andrea Katz. In District 8, incumbent André Allard is being challenged by Karen Cliffe.
BeaconsfieldMayor Georges Bourelle is being challenged this election by Johanne Hudon-Armstrong. In District 1, Dominique Godin has been acclaimed. In District 2, incumbent Karen Messier is being challenged by Martin St-Jean. In District 3, Rob Mercuri has been acclaimed. in District 4, David Newell has also been acclaimed. In District 5, Marie Léveillé is challenging incumbent Roger Moss. In District 6, which is vacant because of the sudden passing of Councillor Al Gardner in 2020, the candidates are Peggy Alexopoulos and Lisa Kimberly Glickman.
Baie D’UrféIn this municipality, Mayor Heidi Ektvedt and Nicolas Drouin, Wanda Lowensteyn, Janet Ryan and Stephen Gruber have been acclaimed. For Position 4, the candidates are Nadia Bissada, Aria Campbell-Kelly and Adrian Popa Rosu. For Position 5, the contenders are Brigitte Chartrand and Marc-Alexandre Gold.
Dollard-des-OrmeauxMayor Alex Bottausci and District 1 councillor Laurence Parent have been acclaimed. In District 2, incumbent Errol Johnson is being challenged by Isabel Maicas and Michael Stergiotis. In District 3, Nabil Abu-Thuraia is challenging incumbent Max Mickey Guttman. In District 4, incumbent Herbert Brownstein is being challenged by Eddy Kara and Tanya Toledano. In District 5, incumbent Morris Vesely is being challenged by Richard Zilversmit. In District 6, incumbent Valérie Assouline is being challenged by Deepak Awasti and Dereik Gregory. In District 7, Ryan Brownstein is challenging incumbent Pulkit Kantawala. In District 8, vacant due to the passing of Councillor Colette Gauthier this year, there are five candidates, including Anastasia Assimakopoulos, Ahmed Elpannann, Duwanne Nelson, Malik Shaheed and Marie Tsagaropoulos.
Pierrefonds-RoxboroIn this borough, Mayoral incumbent Jim Beis of Ensemble Montréal — Équipe Denis Coderre is being challenged by Patricio Cruz-Gutierrez of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and Nadeem Sohail of Mouvement Montréal. In Bois-de-Liesse, incumbent city councillor Benoit Langevin of Ensemble Montréal — Équipe Denis Coderre is being challenged by Mokhtar Liamini of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and Nic Paterson of Mouvement Montréal. In that district, for borough councillor, incumbent Louise Leroux of Ensemble Montréal — Équipe Denis Coderre is being challenged by Matthieu Belanger of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and Ahmed Malik of Mouvement Montréal. In Cap-Saint-Jacques, for city councillor, incumbent Catherine Clément-Talbot of Ensemble Montréal — Équipe Denis Coderre is being challenged by Irina Cazac of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and Marilyn Lanni of Mouvement Montréal. In that district, for borough councillor, the candidates are Chahi Tarakjian of Ensemble Montréal — Équipe Denis Coderre, Mirian Perez of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and Nayab Tariq of Mouvement Montréal.
SADBIn Ste. Anne de Bellevue, Mayoral incumbent Paola Hawa is being challenged by District 3 councillor Francis Juneau. In District 1, Ryan Young has been acclaimed. In District 2, the candidates are Jean-Pierre Cardinal and Suanne Stein Day. In District 3, Daniel Boyer has been acclaimed. In District 4, incumbent Thomas Broad is being challenged by Rhonda Massad. In Districts 5 and 6, respectively, Yvan Labelle and Denis Gignac have been acclaimed.
