West Island MP seeks asylum for Uyghur refugees

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Canada has opened its doors to thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Other communities are hoping to nudge those doors open just a bit wider. Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Refugee Day, federal MP Sameer Zuberi took up the cause of the Uyghur community fleeing the People’s Republic of China.
The Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Dollard introduced a Private Member’s Motion in Parliament asking for asylum for the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims who have fled the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China. Several countries, including Canada, accuse China of committing genocide against both of these groups, and Zuberi is asking the government to take in 10,000 refugees over the next two years.
There are at least a million Uyghurs in concentration camps being subjected to “torture, rape, and other atrocities,” says Zuberi.
Mehmet Tohti, Executive Director of the Ottawa-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, says “Helping vulnerable people who escaped war, genocide and crimes against humanity is the finest legacy of Canadians and a reflection of Canadian generosity.” He and Zuberi say that Uyghur refugees face the risk that “unsafe third countries” would send them back to China.
