Twenty West Island seniors residences will benefit from the efforts of Alana Edwards, a mother of three from Kirkland who organized a gift giving initiative for seniors called “Santa for Seniors”.
This year is the second year that Edwards decided to launch her homegrown initiative, inspired by similar initiatives that she learned of through social media and despite the additional challenges due to COVID as well as being in her fifth month of pregnancy, Edwards chose to move forward.
Edwards sent e-mail requests to multiple residences to send her a list of gift requests from residents. For all who responded — Edwards made tags with the first name of the residents written on them as well as their gift request. She placed the tags on Christmas tress which she strategically placed in both high and low traffic West Island businesses. “I also wanted this project to help attract customers to businesses this year who are also struggling because of COVID.”
The idea is that people who wish to donate a gift, choose a tag from the tree, purchase the requested gift and place it under the tree with the appropriate tag attached to the gift.
Edwards then picks up the gifts from under the trees and brings them to her home where she separates them in piles divided into categories for each residence.
In consideration of individuals who may wish to donate and who also choose to stay home due to COVID — Edwards also launched an online version of her “Santa for Seniors” project. On the online version, participants are invited to send a request for a gift-request tag and to purchase the gift online and have it sent to the quarantine location prescribed to them by Edwards.
When the gift collection is complete, Edwards then wraps the gifts with her helpers, including her two young children and together they deliver the gifts to the participating seniors homes. “This year, we will be delivering early to allow for quarantining of the gifts to avoid any potential contamination.”
As a stay at home mom and full-time caregiver to her elderly mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, Edwards explained to The Suburban that she could not imagine leaving an elderly person behind, most especially after her experience with the project last year. “So many people are lonely and rarely or never get visitors. I cannot ignore that especially after I saw it first hand last year while delivering gifts to homes and interacting with seniors. This year will be different, sure, but however it can be done safely, I will do it.”
