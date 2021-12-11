Hundreds of children benefited from West Island Mission's (WIM) month long toy drive this holiday season. Over one-thousand toys were given out to families in need at Westside Gathering in Pointe-Claire this past Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m..
Families who registered for the food basket program in October were invited to pick up toys for their children to celebrate the holidays.
"We provided toys for 350 West Island kids this year." WIM's Director General, Suzanne Scarrow, told The Suburban.
One parent per family was permitted to enter the facility with a limited number of parents allowed to enter per each 30 minute period in order to ensure that health guidelines were respected during their visit.
Each child got a pre-stuffed stocking. Each family received a board game or puzzle. The additional gifts were laid out for parents to choose from using a coloured "Dot system" from which parents could choose a specific amount.
For Scarrow, the importance of giving parents the chance to experience the joy of gifting their children was considered as part of the project. "We do the drive for the children but it is also important that we give parents the opportunity to give the gifts to their children."
"We saw a lot of happy tears from overwhlemed parents as they browsed for gifts."
All toys were donated by the community, thanks to drives that took place at Kuper Academy, West Island College, Wilder Penfield, Pointe-Claire Rotary Club, Pfizer (Kirkland) and Journey Freight. Major contributions came directly from community drop offs at West Island Mission's head office on Labrosse in Pointe-Claire.
Gift cards were also made available for teenagers.
