Cities on the West Island are crying foul over the City of Montreal’s disproportionate tax increases – monies that those communities have to hand over to Montreal’s Agglomeration Council – and how they will affect West Island residents.
The mayors of Dorval, Baie-d’Urfe, Dollard des Ormeaux, and other cities say that with the most recent tax increases, West Island cities would seem to be shouldering more of the burden than the City of Montreal itself.
DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci says his city is dealing with a $7.3 million increase in transfer payments on the Agglomeration Council. That’s more than 50% of the city’s taxes, amounting to an increase of about $400 per household.
Beaconsfield is facing an 11.9% increase, according to Mayor Georges Bourelle, who called the increase “scandalous”.
Bourelle and the City of Beaconsfield launched and amended a legal challenge against Montreal for wrongful taxation since 2020. Once that is amended to reflect the current increase, Bourelle says, they’ll be looking at recouping nearly $10 million.
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue is also up in arms over the increases. Mayor Paola Hawa says her city is facing a 17.3% increase, which translates to $1.4 million.
All three mayors are worried about how the increases will affect their local budgets.
