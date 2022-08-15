West Island man being denied life-saving transplant

Daljinder Nahar’s family feels that he is being unfairly judged over his alcohol addiction and mental illness, and is being left to die.
Nahar is currently suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, and only a transplant will save him, at this point. His family say that depression eventually led to an alcohol addiction. The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) points to his alcohol abuse and depression as reasons for his being denied a life-saving transplant, here, as well as at other hospitals across Canada.
The MUHC says that Nahar needs to get help for his alcohol addiction and stay sober at home for at least six months before he can be considered for a transplant. His family say that is unrealistic, and they fear that he would likely die in that time.
Some family members have expressed willingness to be living donors, which would involve, should one of them be a viable match, a partial donation. But the family says that those requests have been denied as well.
A lawyer hired by the family says the MUHC’s decision is discriminatory. Patrick Martin-Ménard argues that if Nahar’s liver damage had been due to factors, other than depression and alcohol abuse, like bad nutritional choices, he might not have been denied the life-saving surgery he needs.
The family are considering a court challenge.
Nahar went into the Lakeshore General Hospital in May. His health continues to decline. And though the former chef will celebrate his 44th birthday this month, his family fears he may not make it past October.
