West Island homeless couple seeks shelter from the cold

Jonathan Simms, his partner Colleen, and Maggie, their 5-year-old brown Labrador, have indeed been looking for shelter since they hit the streets earlier this month. They had been living at a West Island shelter. But for reasons which are unclear, they say they have been banned from there. They have since caught the attention of a caring few via the West Island Community Facebook page.
Since December 1st they have been moving from place to place. They were squatting behind Value Village in the Centennial Plaza for a few days, until they were told to leave, either by Value Village or by the plaza’s owner. They were then given permission to stay behind the IGA on de Salaberry, where there is at least a little bit of shelter from the elements. But they can only be there from 9:00 pm until the store opens in the morning. They then head back to Centennial Plaza to settle in next to the CIBC for the day.
Jonathan and Colleen say the bank has been very generous, offering them a place to warm up. At one point, last Saturday morning, a young manager from the bank stopped by, smiled a good morning, and asked the couple if they want anything from Second Cup.Colleen tears up as she talks about her own thoughts of suicide. “She’s never sure if she wants to live and continue doing this,” says Charlotte Gibson, a West Island resident who has been helping the couple. But Colleen says thoughts of her children and grandchildren keep her going.
She has a 23-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter, both of whom have children of their own. But they also have similar struggles; Colleen says her kids are in no position to help, and she doesn’t want to be a burden.Aside from the things they take with them from place to place, pulling a trailer with a bicycle, Jonathan and Colleen have a locker where they keep their belongings. Jonathan has a mailbox where he is able to receive welfare cheques. But without a permanent address they stand to lose their benefits. For now, they are trying to raise enough money to rent a van or a U-Haul to use as a makeshift shelter.
They have had a few run-ins with police. Last Saturday morning two officers brought them hot chocolate. But others, called at the behest of merchants who don’t want Jonathan and Colleen around, are not as pleasant. One officer, Colleen recounts, told them that the homeless belong downtown. Colleen responded, “I’m from the West Island, and I feel safer here.”
