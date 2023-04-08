West Island communities were some of the hardest-hit areas in the power failures that followed Wednesdays freezing rain storm, with households going without electricity for four days. Friday night temperatures dipped down with -12 degrees with the wind chill factor. Frustrated residents began to wonder if they’d been passed over by Hydro-Quebec in favour of other areas that seemed to have been serviced first, despite the widespread loss of power; in some West Island neighbourhoods as much as 50—60% of subscribers are still in the dark.
Hydro-Quebec had restored electricity to 80% of subscribers by this afternoon. But it cautioned that as more power was being restored, the rest of the operations grew more challenging, with power returning at a slower rate to those waiting areas.
The problem, Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Maxence Houard-Lefebvre explained, was the apparent high number of trees on the West Island. He blamed the abundance of trees weighted down by ice and either leaning down or falling down onto Hydro wires for the outages. That meant that Hydro-Quebec crews had more work to do, even though it was in fewer areas.
The number of workers in the field throughout the power outages remained constant at 1500. Houard-Lefebvre said that accepting extra help from other utilities or other teams from other provinces like Ontario or New Brunswick, or from private companies, would not have made the work go any faster, that they’d reached a level of efficiency, to use Houard-Lefebvre’s words, that would not have been surpassed with added outside help.
While Hyrdo-Quebec expressed hope that they’d have a majority of subscribers back online by Sunday, they said that some would still be without power at the start of the week.
