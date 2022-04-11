Two minors who were allegedly victims of sexual assault at Des Sources High School contacted CTV News to complain that their situation was not handled properly by the school's administration after they came forward.
According to the two complainants, a third victim reported another allged sexual assault in the school's bathroom last week.
Montreal police confirmed in an email to CTV News on Monday afternoon that they are "investigating events that allegedly took place at Des Sources High School, in collaboration with school authorities."
One of the complainants told CTV News that she felt discouraged by her experience of going forward to the school with her complaint, saying officials were more concerned about protecting the school's reputation than about addressing sexual violence.
The complainants alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the same male student, who is also a minor.
CTV News did not reveal the identity of the two girls in order to protect their identities since they are minors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.