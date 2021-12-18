West Island Grand Parc to expand in Senneville

With the $1.7-million purchase of a 21,741-square-metre plot of land in Senneville, the city of Montreal announced Thursday its expansion plan for the West Island’s Grand Parc de l’Ouest.
The land houses a mature forest that includes a rare tree species known as the butternut tree, also known as the White Walnut (Juglans cinerea). It has distinctive, ridged and furrowed bark and a short, usually forked trunk with a wide, spreading, open crown.
The Grand Parc de l’Ouest is spread over more than 3,000 hectares connecting five municipal parks including Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc, Bois-de-l’Île-Bizard, Anse-à-l’Orme, Bois-de-la-Roche and Cap-St-Jacques.
The city stated that the recent acquisition of the vacant plot of land on Senneville Road will help it reach its goal of protecting 10 per cent of the land on the island of Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.