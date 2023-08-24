Montreal police (SPVM) have aksed the public to help in the case of a young girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
14-year-old Mégan Dawn Michalak was last seen on Tuesday morning around 7:00 in Beaconsfield, near the intersection of Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard.
The teen is being described as white, 5'10", 120 lbs, with blue eyes and naturally brown hair dyed blonde. She speaks both French and English.
When she was last seen she was wearing black jeans and a red hoodie, and is usually traveling on foot, or by public transit.
Police fear for her health and safety. Anyone who might know something about Michalak's whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.
