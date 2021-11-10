Baie-D’UrfeHeidi Ektvedt was acclaimed to the mayoralty. In Districts 1, 2 and 3 the candidates were acclaimed; Nicolas Drouin for District 1. Incumbent Wanda Lowensteyn for District 2 and incumbent Janet Ryan for District 3. In District 4, three new candidates entered the race. Nadia Bissada was elected with 50.13% of the votes. Aria Campbell-Kelly gained 36.48% of the votes and Adrian Popa Rosu received 11.99% of the votes. In District 5, Brigitte Chartrand was elected with 50.13% of the votes while challenger Marc-Alexandre Gold gained 49.87% of the votes. In District 6, Stephen Gruber was acclaimed.
BeaconsfieldIncumbent George Bourelle was re-elected as mayor with 55% of the votes while first time candidate Johanne Hudon-Armstrong got 45%.While three city councillors were acclaimed, two tight races ensued where incumbents were challenged as more new faces have been introduced into the city’s election than in 2017. In District 1, Dominique Godin was acclaimed. In District 2, Martin St-Jean won with 54.91 % while incumbent Karen Messier received 45.09 %. In District 3, Rob Mercuri was acclaimed as was David Newell in District 4. In District 5, incumbent Roger Moss was re-elected with 68.00 % of the votes while his challenger Marie Léveillé received 32.00 %. In District 6, newcomer Peggy Alexopoulos was elected with 71.10 % of the votes while her challenger Lisa Kimberly Glickman received 28.90% of the votes.
DorvalIn the city, Marc Doret of Équipe Action Dorval Action Team won the Mayoralty handily with 63.88 percent of the vote to 16.46 percent for Giovanni Baruffa, 14.22 percent for Richard Moreau and 5.45 percent for Marc Barrette. In District 1, incumbent Paul Trudeau won convincingly, Pascal Brault won more narrowly in District 2, Mike Nizzola won in District 3, and Nicole Duchastel, Christopher Von Roretz and Jean-François Leroux were already acclaimed in Districts 4, 5 and 6.
Kirkland
In Kirkland, incumbent Michel Gibson was re-elected to the position of mayor with 83.75% of the votes while challenger Lucien Pigeon received 16.25%.
In District 1, Mike Brown was acclaimed as was Luciano Piciacchia in District 2. In District 3, Nancy Kokinasidis was elected with 52.91% of the votes while incumbent Sam Rother received 30.63% and newcomer Jessica Houde-Woytiuk got 16.47%. In District 4, incumbent Domenico Zito was acclaimed. In District 5, incumbent Stephen Bouchard was re-elected with 85.65% of the votes while challenger Rohan Crichton received 14.35%. In District 6, incumbent John Morson was acclaimed. In District 7, incumbent Paul Dufort was re-elected with 78.39% of the vote while Andrea Katz received 16.12% and Mario Calcagni got 5.49%. In District 8, Karen Cliffe was elected with 54% of the votes while incumbent André Allard received 46% of the votes.
Pierrefonds-RoxboroIn this borough, it was a clean sweep for Ensemble Montréal-Équipe Denis Coderre. Jim Beis was re-elected Mayor with 60.67 percent to 25.37 percent for Patricio Cruz of Projet Montréal — Équipe Valérie Plante and 13.96 percent for Nadeem Sohail of Mouvement Montréal. In the Bois de Liesse district, Benoît Langevin was elected as city councillor and Louise Leroux was elected as borough councillor. In Cap St. Jacques, Catherine Clément-Talbot won as city councillor and Chahi Tarakjian won as borough councillor.
Sainte-Anne-de-BellevuePaola Hawa was re-elected to the mayoralty with 54.57% of the votes while Francis Juneau earned 45.43%.In District 1, Ryan Young was acclaimed. In District 2, Jean-Pierre Cardinal was voted in with 80.87% of the votes while Suanne Stein Day received 19.13%. In District 3, Daniel Boyer was acclaimed. In District 4, incumbent Thomas Broad was elected with 52.81% of the votes with Rhonda Massad receiving 47.19%. In District 5, incumbent Yvan Labelle was acclaimed. In District 6, incumbent Denis Gignac was also acclaimed.
