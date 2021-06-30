West Island drug bust expands to Montreal and South Shore

Investigators from the Organized Crime - Narcotics West Section of the Montreal police (SPVM) seized large quantities of synthetic drugs and opiates worth a total of $2.5 million earlier this month in the West Island.
Longueil police (SPAL) also raided five locations in Montreal and South Shore in connection with an alleged methamphetamine and cocaine drug ring operating in Montreal and South Shore on Tuesday morning.
Metonitazene is a synthetic opiate that was first detected in Canada in 2020. The seizure of metonitazene by SPVM officers is a first in Quebec.Three individuals were arrested in connection with the West Island police operation targeting a highly active drug trafficking cell.
Two of the apprehended suspects, Charles Laberge (25) and Michael Eustache (56) have appeared at the Montreal courthouse and face various charges related to drug possession and trafficking. Laberge and Eustache along with Adrian Arabsky (23) were charged on June 5th.
The searches carried out in the district of L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève seized 165,000 tablets of Xanax, 29,000 tablets of methamphetamine, 1 kg of metonitazene as well as various quantities of cocaine, Ativan, Diazepam, amphetamines, isotonitazene, MDMA and crystal methamphetamine. In addition, a .45 caliber pistol and nearly $105,000 in cash were found at the scene.
