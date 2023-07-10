West Island Community Shares has a new Executive Director

The new executive director of West Island Community Shares feels she’s got big shoes to fill. But based on her experience and background, Meagan Somerville’s transition from the font lines to her new position seems a natural one.
Somerville inherits the role form Sophie McCann, who recently stepped down after five years at the helm of WICS. At the time of her departure, McCann paid tribute to the WICS team, saying she was “just” the face of the team. Somerville shares that view, highlighting the staff and the board whose work, she feels, it is her job to support. “There is so much value there (on the team),” she says. “I’m not alone.”
Somerville is a Hudson resident who has been working in the community sector for more than 15 years, most recently as the Coordinator for Community Initiatives and Operations for the West Island YMCA, one of the 40 organizations that WICS supports. She is mindful of the challenges she faces, taking on the position of executive director at a difficult time, when individual donorship is down and inflation is up. As such, WICS and its partners are facing a lot of the same challenges as the groups they are called upon to help. “Working on a shoestring budget is really hard,” Somerville says, “and the needs are heavy.” Community workers, those on the front lines like she was, don’t have the time to fundraise. That’s where WICS comes in. Under her leadership the organization, she says, is going to have be innovative in their efforts to bring support to the community.
Another challenge WICS and other West Island community groups face, says Somerville, is the belief some have that the West Island is affluent, and perhaps not as in need as others. “How do we get people to understand,” she says, “that maybe this is your neighbour?” Advocacy, in her mind, must be community-based, “even if we feel it doesn’t affect us.”
As the new leader of WICS, Somerville says the focus has to be both on current challenges and on the future. “You’re always worried about now, but also on the year to come.”
Somerville is also motivated by her fairly new role as a mom. Her son is just 15 months old, and she talks about raising him to be a good person, to understand what it means to be a part of a community. It’s a collective responsibility, she says. “I think we’re doing a really good job as a community.”
