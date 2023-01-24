West Island Community Shares’ Red and White Gala is coming up on January 30th to mark the organization’s 25th anniversary.
This will be its first major fundraising event in two years. The last Red and White Gala was in January 2020, just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, when WICS raised over a quarter of a million dollars. And to date it has amassed $20 million, up to $1.4 million of which will go toward the more than forty organizations that continue to benefit from its help.
The umbrella organization has spent the last two-and-a-half decades raising money for several community groups and organizations. Its model makes it easier for individuals and groups, including corporate partners, to give, ensuring that 100% of the donations WICS receives goes to one of the many organizations under its purview.
Sophie McCann took over as Executive Director in 2018. “I took over just before the pandemic,” she says, “and now we’re going into a recession.” But she told The Suburban that she likes the new direction that WICS is going in, offering groups different kinds of support besides just financial, like governance training and HR training.
For many of the groups that have relied on its help WICS has also provided guidance and consulting, and even connections, in keeping with its mission “to build a strong, resilient, inclusive and healthy West Island community.”
McCann is also very excited that two Liberal MNAs – Brigitte Garceau (Robert-Baldwin) and Monsef Derraji (Nelligan) – have each pledged $25,000 to WICS, and will present their contributions at the gala. McCann says she is particularly excited to connect with Garceau, who is the Official Opposition Critic for Families, and for the Status of Women. McCann says it’s a perfect fit. “We wanted to reinforce our support of vulnerable families and vulnerable women.”
McCann adds that this year’s Red and White Gala is a great way to kick off the next 25 years.
The event will be held at the 40 Westt Restaurant in Pointe-Claire. Details and tickets are available on the WICS website.
