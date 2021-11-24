Despite a second year where Covid restrictions made it impossible for the West Island Women’s Shelter to put on its iconic “Pumps & Pearls” Gala – it’s main fundraising event of the year — the Shelter’s community and corporate support continues to make it one of the busiest charities in the area. It has never needed this support more. The pandemic has seen a surge in conjugal violence. In an average year the Shelter handles some 6,000 calls. Last year that number rose to 9,000 and this year it is already at some 14,000.
Recently, Suzy Shier/Le Chateau donated 1000 dresses and suits to the Shelter for use by its clients or to raise funds at a charity auction. This Saturday the 27th, the Shelter has two events in the West Island that coincide with the international 12 Days of Action to Stop Violence Against Women which begins on Thursday, Nov.25th.
Charlemagne College senior Nora El-Tayyeb had partnered with Tim Horton’s and her father’s company Kaynor Transport for a fundraiser for the Lakeshore General. Now, for her Sec 5 personal project at Charlemagne, she thought of doing the same but wanted to focus on a cause for women by women in the West Island. So she chose the Shelter.
Therese Karim, the owner of two Tim’s locations, graciously agreed to commit her businesses to match donations after being approached by Nora. This fundraiser will take place this Saturday from 9am to 3pm at the Tim Horton’s on 2380 Hymus and 4750 St-Jean. For every donation, Karim will be offering a free coffee/hot chocolate/tea as a thank you and Kaynor Transport will also partner in the matched donations.
The other Shelter event on Saturday is being staged by the dynamic Team Broady real estate group. It is offering a professional holiday photo mini-session for anyone donating to the Shelter. This takes place at Edgewater Park in Pointe-Claire Village from 10 am to 1 pm, and donors will be greeted with a hot chocolate station and holiday music. And it’s sold out!
Other events in support of the Shelter will be announced in the coming days and you can find them on our website www.thesuburban.com or on the Shelter’s at www.wiws.ca The Shelter is continuing it’s major “Shelter Me!” campaign to raise funds to acquire and build more accommodations for its clients as well as it’s “Speak Out!” mask selling initiative. For information and to make a donation please go to www.wiws.ca
