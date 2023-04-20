West Island communities on high alert for flooding

With this month’s ice storm, and the spring thaw, the Montreal agglomeration is on high alert in the event of flooding that affects many communities, including West Island and off island communities.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis posted a video on saying that, although it’s not time to panic, the next days are going to be critical. “The water level is expected to rise significantly in the next 48 hours,” said Beis. “We are there doing everything that we can to protect our community, and minimize, in the event that we have water levels that get to the historic levels that we’ve seen in the past.”
Beis was referring to the floods of 2017 when the Riviere des Prairies rose rapidly, flooding the communities of Ile Mercier, Ile Bizard, and Pierrefonds. At the time volunteers from all over Montreal flocked to flooded areas to try to help mitigate the damage. Beis said while we’re not there yet, he called on residents to be vigilant and to be prepared.
As for his city’s preparedness level, Beis has reassured residents they have everything in place, including above-ground pumps, and inflatable pipe plugs to prevent backup in storm sewers. They will also be installing modular walls in certain spots, and sandbag production is already underway. All of this is on top what Montreal’s Civil Security is doing.
Beis is urging residents to stay informed through the borough’s website and Facebook page.
The City of Montreal website also has resources for several communities, which you can view montreal.ca/en/topics/flooding. The page also has a link to the Ministère de l’Environnement et de Lutte contre les Changements Climatiques website where you can monitor water levels in real time.
