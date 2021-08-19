The West Island Blues Festival will be back this year with two pop-up shows in Dollard-des-Ormeaux this comng weekend followed by two pop-up shows in Pointe-Claire planned for the fall.
Chris Briere will be performing at Coolbrooke park on Saturday August 21st and Dwane Dixon will be performing at Dollard-des-Ormeaux park on Sunday, August 22nd.
Registration for the event is required as the capacity is limited.
Over the course of nearly two decades, the West Island Blues Festival has amassed over $200,000 benefiting multiple community organizations such as the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped, the West Island Black Community Association, the West Island Woman's Shelter, Alzheimer Groupe Inc., AJOI, the West Island Palliative Care, Portage and Literacy Unlimited.
