The West Island Blues festival is back and is expected to be as successful as previous years with an added event in Pointe-Claire this year.
"Yes it will be normal!" West Island Blues Festival president and co-founder, Errol Johnson said at the announcement accompanied by Deacon George who played a few tunes to set the mood.
The beneficiaries this year include the West Island Woman's Shelter, the West Island Black Community Association, Action Jeunesse de l'Ouest de l'Ile and Literacy Unlimited.
Over the last seventeen years, over $200,000 was raised to benefit West Island organizations.
"We have received almost 14,000 calls this year. We are able to respond to the needs of our callers with the help of fundraisers like the West Island Blues Festival," WIWS President Brigitte Garceau said.
"I am super excited to see everybody again. It is time as a community that we move forward. I am grateful to our community and our sponsors." AJOI Director, Tania Charron said.
The VIP night will take place at the Pierrefonds Cultural Center on May 26th with headliner Dawn Tyler Watson.
"I am a mayor, but also a community member and I am very grateful to be part of the people putting this on each year." Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis said.
The free community event will take place on July 9th at Dollard-des-Ormeaux park across from city hall with headliner Sylvie DesGroseilliers.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be part of the Blues fest. This is going to be one of the highlights of the summer. The money that will be raised goes back to charities which is our motivation here at the city." Dollard-des-Ormeaux mayor, Alex Battausci said.
Another event is in the works this year to take place in Pointe-Claire village. More information will be released as it becomes available.
