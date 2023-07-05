West Island Blues Festival 20th anniversary edition is days away

The West Island Blues Festival, 20th anniversary edition, is just days away.
Organizers held a news conference to announce the line-up last April, asking CJAD 800 morning man Andrew Carter, who recently celebrated his own 20th anniversary, to be a part of it.
Carter joined co-founders Errol Johnson and Jim Beis – Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro – along with committee members and sponsors, last Wednesday at Restaurant Elixor in Dollard des Ormeaux. DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci was also there, as was Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas.
Joan Lee of the West Island Black Community Association told the story of how the festival began when WIBCA was under the stewardship of Johnson’s wife. She told him how badly in need of funds the association was. So Johnson decided a blues festival was what was needed to raise money for the association. He and Beis started with just one tent in a West Island park. And here they are, celebrating their 20th year with a festival that encompasses now three communities – Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, who joined in last year, and DDO. Bottausci praised this year’s beneficiaries as providing crucial services to the greater West Island community. The festival “services all of the West Island,” Bottausci said. “Let’s see if we can continue to grow this in the coming years.”
Carter joked that not only are West Island mayors getting along, but the banks, as well; two of them – RBC Wealth Management and TD-Canada Trust – are sponsoring this year’s event. “I can only imagine how much work goes into organizing something like this,” Carter said by way of congratulations.
Developer Cadillac-Fairview also joins the list of sponsors this year. Beneficiaries include the West Island Women’s Shelter, Literacy Unlimited, Le Centre Bienvenue, and Ajoi (Action jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île).
Beis highlighted the work this year’s beneficiaries do in the community, saying that “unless we need an organization, we have no idea that they exist.” Carter agreed, saying “You don’t know about some of the issues that are going on in our community, which we tend to think is affluent. We tend to think that we don’t have a West Island Women’s Shelter. Of course we do, and we need one.”
Literacy Unlimited director Leslie Carr added that donations are not only for the specific charities, but “to the communities where we live and work.”
Some festival artists were on hand to provide a taste of what’s to come, with Dwayne Dixon on guitar, along with singers Freddie James and Sylvie DesGroseilliers improvising bluesy lyrics about the festival. Her son also took to the mic while she held her grandson. Then Buninuz Neil of Inusosu Reggae Band led the crowd in a rendition of Bob Marley’s One Love.
Other artists on the roster include Dawn Tyler Watson and the Old Soul Band.
The West Island Blues Festival starts on Saturday. Details can be found at westislandbluesfestival.com.
