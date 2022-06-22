The West Island Black Community Association is celebrating a milestone birthday. What started out as an initiative by two moms who just wanted to organize activities for their children, is now, 40 years later, an inclusive organization for all, “regardless of ethnic origin, color, gender, religion or race,” says WIBCA President Joan Lee.
In 1982, when the late Norma Husbands and Margaret Jolly started working to bring their idea to fruition, to create, as Lee puts it, “a safe place for youth to gather,” they realized that there was more of a need for an association for the West Island’s Black community. They joined forces with other community members to found WIBCA. Over the years they’ve widened their reach and added several activities and programs to benefit the larger West Island community. WIBCA now comprises a legal clinic, tutoring programs, mentoring programs, and the new Black Girls Gather, a book club for girls aged 12 to 18. There are also programs for seniors.
The community is invited to celebrate the last four decades of WIBCA’s community involvement with a birthday party. There will be food and non-alcoholic beverages. Representatives from black-owned businesses will be on hand, as will DJ DonSmooth. It all gets underway Saturday at noon at the Marcel-Morin Community Centre.
