Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island is launching a new program called Mentorship 16-21. This program offers youth between the ages of 16 and 21, with a history of placement, who have been served under the Youth Protection Act (YPA) or the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), the opportunity to be matched with a mentor, who will act as an additional positive role model in the youth’s life.
The agency is seeking volunteers for the new mentorship program and will be working on a referral basis in collaboration with the CIUSSS de L’Ouest de L’Ile de Montreal.
For more information, call 514-538-6100 or visit westisland.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.
