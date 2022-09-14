Overture With the Arts has been a part of the West Island community since 2009. After thirteen years they finally have their own home.
Founder Akilah Newton, along with OWTA staff, board members, city councillors, Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the group’s new digs on Rue Centre Commerciale in Pierrefonds.
Newton started OWTA, a not-for-profit group, to make arts education accessible to youth regardless of their socioeconomic background. “Some people have the idea that if you live on the West Island you come from money. But that’s not the case for all families.” Her dream was to provide high quality programs either for free, or at low cost. OWTA has always employed established and experienced artists to serve as mentors. Salaries and programs had always been paid for through the help of municipal and provincial funding. Eventually the federal government came on board through Canadian Heritage.
They had bounced around, over the years, from space provided by the city of Pierrefonds, to what is now Pierrefonds Community High School, Riverdale High School, and Maison des Jeunes de Pierrefonds. The fact that they are still around after 13 years, with over 65,000 participants in their wake – they also bring their various programs into schools – shows that there had always been a need for what they have to offer. And there still is. But after 13 years, it was time for them to have their own space.
The new location is about 85 square feet in the basement of a daycare – it’s a small but mighty space, says Newton. The goal is to turn OWTA into a hub for the community, she says, to create “a safe environment where kids can be engaged and create, kids who don’t excel in sports or sciences, but show an affinity for the arts.”
Aside from the songwriting and DJing workshops, and various arts activities, OWTA has also gone into schools, both here and across Canada, to educate about Black history and Holocaust awareness through spoken word, music, and a positive message. “Our Black history program is, to this day, our most popular program,” says Newton.
To their good fortune, the pandemic actually ended up helping them; moving their programs online allowed them to bring more programs to more schools. “With Zoom,” says Newton, “we tripled the amount of presentations we did from one year to the next.”
Overture With the Arts is somewhat of a family affair, with Newton’s twin brother, Omari, on staff, and her father, Kelvin, on the board.
You can find out more about the group, and help out with donations, at owta.org.
