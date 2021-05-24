Due to the closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, nearly 30 elementary and high schools have no choice but to close their doors this Tuesday in the Vaudreil-Dorion area. Macdonald High in SADB will also close for the day.
The reason is safety concerns. An estimate of 87,000 motorists used the bridge during peak times. The bridge connectex Montreal’s West Island to Vaudreil-Dorion through HIghway 40. Sophie Proulx — executive director of Centre de service scolaire — will use today’s ped day (May 24th) to address parents on how the bridge’s closure will affect students‘ commute.
No online classes will make up for the cancelled in-person lectures. But students already enrolled in distanced learning should have no problems. If schools remain closed through Wednesday, parents will be able to collect their kid’s belongings and enroll them in full-time distanced classes.
