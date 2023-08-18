Weekend road closure for Hwy 40 in Kirkland

The City of Kirkland is alerting residents to scheduled roadwork on that will cause traffic slowdown throughout the weekend.
As part of the ongoing repair work on the Chemin des Pins overpass, the Ministère des Transports that Autoroute 40 westbound will be completely closed between Exit 40 (Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue / Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the next exit.
The closure will be in effect throughout the weekend, from 11:59 pm tonight (Friday) until Monday morning at 5:00. Motorists will be detoured via the service road.
As well, the westbound autoroute 40 entrance under Chemin de Pins will also be closed.
It is possible that these closures will be in effect the next weekend as well. And in the event of bad weather or other operational constraints, the roadwork may be delayed.
