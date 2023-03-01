Merchants and restauranteurs in Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue would seem to be worried about waste collection, charging that a reduction in service will result in a proliferation of waste, and a rise in rodent and insect activity.
But SADB Mayor Paola Hawa says that if everyone does his or her part, there should be nothing to worry about.
Currently in Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue, recycling and composting are collected weekly. Garbage collection is every two weeks, but Mayor Hawa confirms to The Suburban that in the spring garbage collection will return to a weekly schedule. Organic collections, according to the SADB website, has returned to a weekly schedule as of Feb. 1.
“As a small city,” says Mayor Hawa, “we generate three times more garbage per capita than the average.” As of 2021 statistics, between April and August Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue produced 177 kg of garbage per person, whereas the average for the city of Montreal for that period was 67 kg per capita.
Hawa blames the restaurants. “Where the numbers really go through the roof,” she says, “is between April and September,” when restaurant season is in full swing. The solution, Hawa says, is for residents and merchants to be more mindful of the waste they produce. “We all have to change our ways. It’s up to all of us. We all have to do our part.” She would also like to see the restaurants work harder to decrease their food waste and take on a more environmentally friendly mindset.
