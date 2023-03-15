The Lachine community is coming together this Saturday, March 18th for the Walk to Save Lachine Hospital, organized by family physician and public healthcare advocate Dr. Paul Saba.
In January the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) curtailed emergency room hours at Lachine, and announced that patients who arrived by ambulance would not be accepted, but would be redirected to other hospitals.
In February they backtracked, and are said to be considering two options for the hospital, neither of which Saba likes. He is hoping that they will give in to public pressure, and step back from any changes that would take away from what he feels Lachine Hospital should always remain.
“What we need,” Saba tells The Suburban, “is that they commit to a full emergency room, with ambulances and an intensive care unit, and that Lachine (Hospital) becomes a fully-functioning community hospital, as it’s been in the past.”
The walk around the hospital starts at 2:00 pm out front on 16th avenue, where Saba held a demonstration and news conference last month. Supporters will take a turn or two along 16th Avenue, Rue Provost, 13th Avenue, and Rue St. Antoine. Saba is hoping people show up not just from Lachine, but from all communities.
“We serve a population base of about 300,000 on the West Island,” says Saba. And according to Newsweek Magazine, Lachine is the 26th best hospital out of 1300 in Canada. But hospitals all over Montreal are overrun, he points out, some running up to 120% over capacity. Taking away from the services the community has come to expect from Lachine Hospital will lead, says Saba, to delays in treatment, and to a rise in the death rate.
As for the provincial government, Saba points out that there is a resolution in place, signed by all parties in June of 2007, guaranteeing that Lachine Hospital retains all its services. “So the present government is actually going against the resolution of the National Assembly.”
Lachine Hospital serves all patients from all communities, of course. Still, Saba says, for a government that seems so concerned with language, they are effectively shutting down what is considered to be the only Francophone hospital on the West Island.
All the same, Saba is hopeful that bringing the community together will make a difference, “will show the government that this is a community hospital, that they will be doing great harm in closing it down, that they’ll be putting the lives and security of patients at risk.”
“I believe,” he says, “that they will listen to common sense.”
